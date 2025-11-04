“Tsigu Is Its Name”: Man Spots Cyclist Pulling Out Massive Snake on Busy Road

Content creator Elroy Mentoor shared a Facebook video of a cyclist and his pet snake, allegedly a puff adder, on the side of the road

There are several pros and cons to having a snake as a pet; one of the pros being that snakes are low-maintenance

A few cons include the fact that they are great at escaping, and they have a diverse set of needs

A man in the Western Cape spotted a man with his pet snake. Images: Elroy Mentoor

Content creator Elroy Mentoor shared a video of a man sitting on his bicycle at the side of the road, pulling out a large snake from a basket. The cold-blooded creature even had a name, which was revealed in the clip.

Elroy filmed the man removing what he claimed was a puff adder and joked that it was the man's child. In another video, the man showed off his pet, dangling it by its tail, which caused a motorist to stop opposite the bicycle.

Revealing the snake's name, the content creator captioned the post:

"Tsigu is its name."

The pros and cons of having a pet snake

The website PetMojo shared the pros and cons of having a snake as a pet, noting that they shouldn't be a starter pet, nor should they be bought on a whim.

Pros

Snakes are low-maintenance: Compared to furry friends, such as cats and dogs, snakes are low-maintenance pets. They don't need walks, rarely cause allergies, and stay in their tanks, requiring minimal care beyond cleaning and maintaining warmth.

Compared to furry friends, such as cats and dogs, snakes are low-maintenance pets. They don't need walks, rarely cause allergies, and stay in their tanks, requiring minimal care beyond cleaning and maintaining warmth. Snakes are quiet: Unlike noisy pets demanding attention, snakes are quiet companions. They won't interrupt your work, bother the neighbours, or be a distraction, making them ideal for focused individuals.

Unlike noisy pets demanding attention, snakes are quiet companions. They won't interrupt your work, bother the neighbours, or be a distraction, making them ideal for focused individuals. Snakes are light eaters: They usually eat once or twice a week, saving you money and time on food and cleanup. Their low feeding needs make them easier to care for than most pets.

They usually eat once or twice a week, saving you money and time on food and cleanup. Their low feeding needs make them easier to care for than most pets. Snakes are easygoing: Despite their reputation, snakes are calm and rarely bite unless threatened. Non-venomous bites are mild and cleaner than dog bites, making snakes gentle, low-risk pets for the household.

Snakes are cold-blooded reptiles and enjoy basking in the sun. Image: David Clode / Unsplash

Cons

Snakes have a diverse set of needs: Snakes have unique care needs that vary by species, so research is essential. Understanding differences, like between corn snakes and pythons, helps you choose the best suited for your lifestyle.

Snakes have unique care needs that vary by species, so research is essential. Understanding differences, like between corn snakes and pythons, helps you choose the best suited for your lifestyle. Snakes require a special diet: Before adopting a snake, ensure you're comfortable feeding it live food. Many eat rodents (often frozen ones), so handling prey is unavoidable, which may challenge squeamish or vegetarian owners.

Before adopting a snake, ensure you're comfortable feeding it live food. Many eat rodents (often frozen ones), so handling prey is unavoidable, which may challenge squeamish or vegetarian owners. Snakes are great escapers: The slithering reptiles require a secure, appropriately sized tank to eat, sleep, and shed safely. Although low-maintenance, they still rely on you for proper care and protection.

The slithering reptiles require a secure, appropriately sized tank to eat, sleep, and shed safely. Although low-maintenance, they still rely on you for proper care and protection. Snakes are reptiles: Snakes have unique needs and require space to move, exercise, and regulate temperature. Not all 'ideal' products suffice, so research is crucial to meet their complex environmental requirements.

Watch the Facebook video posted on Elroy's account below:

Here is another Facebook video of the man with his pet snake:

