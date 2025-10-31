A South African motorist captured a massive snake crossing the road at Cape Agulhas National Park, sparking online debates about its species

The viral video left viewers divided on whether it was a molesnake or something more dangerous, adding to the mystery

Snake enthusiasts and locals turned the post into a wildlife learning moment, mixing fear, fascination, and pride in South Africa’s biodiversity

South Africans reacted with a mix of fear and fascination after a video of a huge snake in Cape Agulhas National Park went viral online.

A video shared by midlife_travel_tales on 28 October 2025 left South Africans both amazed and alarmed after showing a huge snake slithering across a road in the Cape Agulhas National Park. The man behind the camera, who appeared startled yet fascinated, captured the moment as the mole snake slowly made its way into the tall grass on the roadside. Within days, the video drew attention from snake enthusiasts and curious locals alike, all eager to identify the reptile and share their own encounters.

Many viewers suggested that the snake’s size and movements matched those of a molesnake, a harmless yet intimidating species found in various parts of South Africa. Others, however, believed it could have been something more dangerous, sparking a lively online debate about how to tell the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes. Wildlife lovers took the opportunity to educate others, reminding motorists to stay calm and avoid harming wild animals, especially in protected areas like Cape Agulhas National Park.

South Africans debate molesnake sighting online

The clip gained steady traction online, reaching almost 400 likes and over 70 comments within just three days. Some users marvelled at how calm the motorist was while recording, while others admitted they would have driven off immediately. The video, posted by Instagram user midlife_travel_tales, became a talking point not only for its shock factor but also for how it highlighted the country’s diverse wildlife that often goes unnoticed until moments like these go viral.

As the video circulated, many South Africans shared mixed feelings, a blend of fear, respect, and fascination. Some expressed appreciation for nature and how lucky the motorist was to capture such a rare sight, while others joked that they would never recover from such an encounter. It became one of those uniquely South African moments, where wildlife, curiosity, and humour collide on social media.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Jpwittstock said:

“That’s a harmless Mole Snake, such a fantastic sighting! They’re beautiful creatures when you know what you’re looking at.”

ryandwaynejooste commented:

“Snakes alive! 😂😂😂 Good heavens, that must’ve given you quite a scare!”

Shannon_ct said:

“Beautiful mole snake, people underestimate how fascinating they are up close.”

Robotfaced commented:

“It’s definitely a mole snake! Impressive size too, looks like it’s enjoying the sun.”

Marlene_Olivier96 said:

“That’s one big, chonky mole Snake! ❤️ What a rare encounter!”

My.town.Paarl commented:

“A huge Mole Snake! 😍 You’re lucky to have spotted it in the wild, they’re not easy to come across.”

Treetopflyer777 said:

“Ughhhhhh, I hate snakes! 😱 Just watching this gave me goosebumps.”

Koning_krulle joked:

When I was at Cape Agulhas, the waves nearly knocked me over, and now there are snakes too! What an adventure.”

