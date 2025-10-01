A house cat spotted a snake near a building wall and refused to let it escape, engaging in an intense battle that lasted several minutes, with neither backing down

The cat used its lightning-fast reflexes to dodge every strike from the snake, continuously pulling it back by the tail whenever it tried to slither away to safety

The video went viral with over 148 million views and 3 million reactions as viewers watched the snake eventually play dead after being unable to escape the relentless cat

A video of a house cat battling a snake has left millions of viewers around the world amazed by the cat's superior reflexes and hunting instincts. The footage, shared by a Filipino content creator @elmar214 on 13 August 2025, shows an intense fight between the two animals that lasted several minutes.

The video starts with a cat staring at a snake coiled up near a building wall. Both animals are completely focused on each other, waiting for the other to make the first move. The snake is ready to strike while the cat watches carefully, paying attention to every movement.

When the snake tries to slither away, the cat immediately strikes. Every time the snake attempts to escape, the cat grabs it by the tail and pulls it back. The snake tries attacking twice, but the cat dodges both times with incredible speed.

As the battle continues, the cat shows no mercy. It circles the snake, blocking every possible escape route. Whenever the snake tries to lift its body to strike or attempts to hide under rocks or concrete slabs, the cat is right there to stop it.

The snake becomes increasingly tired from the constant attacks. The cat keeps scratching and biting, never giving the snake a moment to rest or run away. After several minutes of failed escape attempts and unsuccessful strikes, the exhausted snake eventually plays dead.

Viewers amazed by cat's reflexes

The video sparked massive discussion about why cats always seem to win against snakes:

@Elmar Aniñon responded to someone:

"The fact that you think a cat and snake follow a script in a fight to the death is insane."

@Sjm Osiones joked:

"Best action star award goes to mingming."

@JO AN NA laughed:

"The cat should participate in a slap competition, it makes the snake dizzy, HAHAHAAHA!"

@James Aquino explained:

"A cat's reflexes are, at their fastest, roughly two to three times faster than a snake's. While a cat's reaction time can be as low as 20 milliseconds, a snake's average is around 44-70 milliseconds. This difference is a major reason a cat can easily evade a snake attack."

@Jarome Waters praised:

"Give that cat a fat meal, he deserves it, lol!"

@William Hollis added:

"Fun fact. Cats have a faster reaction time than snakes, so whatever it tries to do, the cat saw it coming yesterday."

@John Kervin stated:

"Snakes will never win against cats, because a cat's reflexes are 5 times faster than a snake."

@Conjurado Asadon Reyes joked for the snake:

"Snake, 'I was only passing!'"

Why cats beat snakes every time

According to EEG experts, cats have incredibly fast reaction times compared to both humans and snakes. A cat's reaction time can be as low as 100 to 120 milliseconds, while snakes can strike in about 60 to 75 milliseconds. However, cats have evolved as ambush predators with high proportions of fast-twitch muscle fibres that enable rapid, powerful movements.

Facebook user @elmar214 captured what happens when these two predators meet. Cats rely heavily on their acute senses and instinctual reactions. The combination of their sensory perception and motor skills allows them to respond to threats with lightning speed.

Snakes might have quick strikes, but cats can see the attack coming and dodge it before it lands. This evolutionary advantage, combined with their hunting instincts, makes cats nearly unbeatable in one-on-one battles with snakes.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

