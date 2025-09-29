A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver named Simba rushed to help after spotting a luxury vehicle on fire in an estate complex

The video shows both the driver and car owner desperately trying to put out the flames using multiple fire extinguishers

South Africans praised the driver's bravery, though some argued the individual hero deserved recognition rather than the Checkers brand name

A woman shared a video showing how a Checkers Sixty60 driver rushed to help a gentleman whose car was on fire. Images: @barkheadquarters

Source: TikTok

A Western Cape Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver has been hailed as a hero after jumping into action to help save a burning luxury vehicle in an estate complex. The video, shared by @barkheadquarters on 27 September 2025, captures the dramatic moment when the driver spotted the emergency and immediately stepped in to assist.

The content creator, who normally shares videos about her rescue dogs, posted the footage with the caption:

"Not dog-related, but a car was on fire in this complex, and the Checker's hero jumped right in to help. Well done!"

The video shows a luxury vehicle standing in the middle of the road, and the front end of it is engulfed in flames.

As sirens from approaching ambulances can be heard in the background, a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver rushes out holding a fire extinguisher, trying to help the vehicle owner put out the growing fire. Both men work together desperately attempting to control the flames, with the video ending as they struggle to open more fire extinguishers.

The video went viral, getting over 700,000 views and more than 36,000 reactions as South Africans praised the delivery driver's quick thinking and courage. Many pointed out that while he was simply doing a delivery job, he didn't hesitate to help someone in a dangerous situation.

The driver, identified in the comments as Simba, received special recognition from various people who knew him personally. His actions sparked a debate about whether the credit should go to the individual or the company he works for.

A Western Cape Sixty60 delivery driver stepped in to save a luxury car that was on fire. Images: @barkheadquarters

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to hero delivery driver

The comments section was filled with different reactions, from praise for the driver to discussions about who deserves the recognition:

@Raees Mayet questioned:

"It has nothing to do with Checkers. Why are people mentioning Checkers? What about the name of the true hero? It is not his job as a checkers driver, but his own bravery and courage."

@lou678907, the car owner, revealed:

"Lol, that was my car, and yeah, there was another Checkers 60 driver there that helped me out too, he was like BRO JUMP OUT OF YOUR CAR IS ON FIRE MOVE DUDE. Honestly, I'm so grateful for not just them but everyone in my complex helping me."

@infinity_cleaning_service offered:

"Hi, Simba. For those who know you, we are not surprised that you helped take down this fire and save a life. You have done numerous good deeds that were not caught on camera. We at Infinity would like you to come for a free full valet for your car on us."

@🖤 Miss Good 🖤 confirmed:

"I live in this estate block... Right across from us!"

@Evie joked:

"Helped in 60 seconds."

@Smarty pants suggested:

"Let's find his name, I doubt checkers needs to get the recognition for this."

@Teetee#Mushambi praised:

"SIMBA THE MAN, I am so proud of your bravery. You were born for greatness. l thought your love and kindness were only for the ones you know, but you have proven that it applies to everybody around you."

What to do if your car catches fire

According to experts at Pineapple, staying calm and acting quickly is vital when your car catches fire. The first step is to safely pull over away from traffic, switch off the engine to cut fuel supply to the fire, and evacuate everyone immediately.

Content creator @barkheadquarters captured how important it is to keep a safe distance of at least 30 metres from a burning vehicle to avoid potential explosions or toxic fumes.

Experts, however, warn against attempting to extinguish the fire yourself unless you have proper equipment and training. Never open the bonnet or boot during a car fire, as this introduces oxygen that can worsen the flames and increase explosion risks.

View the TikTok clip below:

