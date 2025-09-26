Checkers has introduced a smart trolley designed to streamline the shopping experience by allowing customers to scan items as they shop, making the entire process faster and more efficient

However, the Checkers Smart Trolley has sparked a debate about the balance between technological innovation and its potential effects on job security, especially in a country facing high unemployment rates

Many people criticise the invention due to the possible job losses for cashiers in South Africa, while some of Mzansi praise the smart trolley because of its convenience and efficiency

A TikTok video has gained attention after a content creator showed the unreleased Checkers Smart Trolley in Brackenfell, Cape Town, leaving Mzansi divided.

A content creator shares their experience with Checkers Smart Trolley and how simple it is to use. Image: @remifredricks / TikTok.

A new smart trolley innovated by Checkers has gone viral. sparking strong reactions online. The clip was shared on 24 August 2025 and shows the technology in action, with customers able to scan their groceries as they shop. While some find the convenience exciting, others are worried about the impact on jobs in South Africa.

The future of shopping

In the TikTok video posted by @remifrederiks, he shows the smart trolley that allows shoppers to scan items as they add them to the cart. This technology seems to offer a faster and more efficient shopping experience. But this has also sparked a debate on social media. Many followers expressed concerns about the potential for job losses, especially for cashiers in a country with a high unemployment rate.

On the other hand, some followers appreciate the convenience the smart trolley offers, such as ease of use and skipping the queues. Despite this, the video has gained attention with many commenting about the potential benefits and setbacks of such inventions.

People are using a smart trolley to shop for groceries, a new feature currently being tested by Checkers. Image: Newsday LLC/Getty Images.

Convenience vs job security

The smart trolley has created an important conversation about technology's role in job creation versus job loss. While some see it as an exciting invention, other people remain cautious about its impact on employment. This serves as a reminder of the need to find balance, where progress can bring both opportunity and efficiency without sacrificing the people who make our communities thrive.

Naseerah wrote:

"There will still be cashiers lol, so it's your preference if you want to use the trolley or not! Why are people panicking? If you want to use the till, then use the damn till."

Colored Girls Rock 🇿🇦 said:

"But what if you change your mind and don't want something? Can you be your own supervisor to remove the item? Patricia!!!!! Declina!"

Zaido joked:

"So I can scan my goods on someone's trolley 😂"

Paper Chasing Haitian 🇭🇹 stated:

"I'm glad I won't have to deal with rude cashiers anymore who act like they are doing us a favour by being on those tills. We need more self-service tills as well."

Nads commented:

"My concern is people's jobs😔, not sure about this."

Teddy asked:

"Okay, but real question. How's the wheel alignment on the smart trolley?"

Estelle Martheze said:

"I support all cashiers. We don't need more job losses."

Javachique wrote:

"Boycott all Checkers that has these smart trolleys. Let's be smarter thinking about saving jobs in South Africa."

Watch the TikTok video below:

