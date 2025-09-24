A woman has gained admiration for her determination and hard work in building her own house from scratch without professional contractors

Her video showcasing the construction progress has sparked discussions about self-reliance and perseverance, inspiring thousands with her story of turning dreams into reality

The lady's journey highlights the importance of patience, hard work, and vision in achieving one's goals, making her a source of inspiration for many, particularly women

A determined woman has captured the admiration of South Africans after sharing a video documenting the progress of a house she is building with her bare hands.

A woman in South Africa showcased the progress of building a house with her bare hands in a video. Image: Mary Muteuri

Source: Facebook

In the clip, the woman who goes by the Facebook handle Mary Muteuri is seen working tirelessly on different stages of the construction. She proudly showcased the foundation of the building, explaining how she laid the groundwork herself.

The video then cut to a moment where she was working on the ceiling, carefully putting pieces in place to shape the roof of the structure. Mary Muteuri's effort and commitment to building the home without the help of professional contractors struck a chord with viewers. Many praised her hard work, noting that such dedication is rarely seen in an industry still largely dominated by men.

Social media users flooded the comments section with words of encouragement. Some even remarked that her journey could motivate others to take on projects they once thought were beyond their reach.

The video has since gained significant traction online after it was published on 22 September 2025, and it sparked discussions about self-reliance and perseverance. For many, Mary Muteuri’s story goes beyond just bricks and cement; it is about proving that with patience, hard work, and vision, dreams can be turned into reality.

Her progress continues to inspire thousands, with people eagerly waiting to see the completed home. In the meantime, Mary Muteuri has already built something just as powerful.

A woman demonstrated how she built a house with her own bare hands, inspiring South Africans. Image: Mary Muteuri

Source: Facebook

Mzansi claps for the woman building her own house

South Africans were impressed as they flooded the comments section with clapping and congratulated the woman on her hard work, saying:

Manuel Mcusie said:

"I'm still surprised with what a great job you've always done."

Khahliso Sefako wrote:

"Hard-working lady .....Can I have your number, please?"

Maesela Chris replied:

"Good job."

Oscar Monyela

"This woman is an inspiration to other hard-working women."

Soneni Dladla stated:

"Wow, you're doing a great job! Keep up the good work!"

Chris Adams commented:

"God will bless you for the rest of your life, mama."

Agnes Mahano Mareere simply raved over the woman's hard work, saying:

"Beautiful."

Sello Thoka shared:

"You are amazing, sister. Please come to South Africa."

Watch the video below:

