A playful skit has gone viral after a domestic worker was "caught" enjoying herself while her employer was away, leaving social media users in stitches.

A housekeeper caught the attention of her online viewers with her skit about how she spoiled herself and got caught by her boss in a TikTok video.

In the video, the housekeeper is seen preparing to spoil herself in the kitchen, pulling out ingredients to make a fresh batch of chips. Just as she was about to begin, her supposed boss unexpectedly returned home. Shocked, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @shylet30 quickly scrambled to put everything back into the cupboard, her guilty expression adding to the humour of the moment.

The clip was captioned:

"POV: When your boss just returned from work unexpectedly, when you were about to make yourself fresh chips."

Her exaggerated reaction and comedic timing turned what could have been an ordinary scenario into an entertaining performance.

Viewers wasted no time flooding the comments section with laughter and praise. Although clearly staged, the skit resonated with many who found it relatable, as it humorously explored the idea of sneaking small comforts when no one is watching.

Instead of sparking criticism, the video shared by the domestic worker herself from the Eastern Cape on TikTok on September 20, 2025, has been celebrated for its light-heartedness and the actress’s natural comedic talent.

Content creators and domestic workers alike have been increasingly using social media to showcase skits and relatable everyday scenarios, often blending humour with storytelling. This latest video has joined the ranks of trending clips that provided a much-needed laugh amid more serious online conversations.

A housekeeper shared a hilarious skit about treating herself when her boss wasn't around, only to get caught in the act.

SA reacts to the housekeeper caught treating herself

The online community reacted by flooding the comments section with jokes and laughter over the domestic worker spoiling herself and getting caught by her boss unexpectedly.

Lizzy Moloko said:

"I honestly don’t see anything wrong, so your bosses won’t allow you to make yourselves chips?"

GretchinL wrote:

"I'll make the chips for my helper. Cause she is a queen and one of my biggest blessings."

Hlela Dastile shared:

"You make them first thing in the morning, immediately when they leave."

heavenlyjoy@01 added:

"Mina, he came back while I was already in the middle of cooking."

RosieBaone expressed:

"People who don't get this joke irritate me. We were not allowed to fry chips thina abanye when growing up."

Alice Louise Erasmus commented:

"No man .....Aunty can make anything she wants. She's a lifesaver."

Watch the video below:

