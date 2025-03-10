A South African lady hopped on TikTok to share her sour experience of being a domestic worker

The woman had been desperately looking for a job when her neighbour plugged her with a post at his workplace

Social media users related to the mom’s story and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

South Africa’s unemployment rate has many people desperately looking for ways to put food on the table.

Youngsters who are sitting at home with their hard-earned qualifications are forced to create hustles out of their field of study.

Domestic worker shares petty reason boss sacked her after 3 months

A woman on TikTok, Pam, shared her story of becoming a domestic worker for the first time. The lady had been unemployed for a while and was desperately looking for a job.

Pam asked her neighbour who was a garden boy at the time to be on the lookout for jobs on her behalf. In no time, the neighbour came back with good news that his employer was looking for a domestic worker.

Without wasting time, Pam availed herself hoping to get hired. The mom of two got the job and got paid monthly.

After her first cheque, she revamped her wardrobe and installed a weave. On her next work day, Pam amazed her boss with her extreme makeover:

“She said I looked like Cleopatra. I thought it was a compliment at the time.”

Pam explained that she was not aware that domestic workers were not supposed to look presentable at work. The lady then picked up that her new look rubbed her boss the wrong way:

“She kept on asking about my qualifications and I told her because I wasn’t aware that I was in trouble.”

After just three months of working, Pam was sacked via a letter delivered by the garden boy. In the letter, the employer complained that the lady had swapped the positioning of her cutlery and had to let her go.

The former helper now has an online store where she resells clothes and sneakers.

Mzansi reacts to domestic worker sacked after 3 months

Social media users related to the woman’s story and shared similar experiences:

@Zamahlubi_09 commented:

“My friend's mom was fired for buying a car after working 12 years for them. They complained that they were paying her too much.”

@mivuyosebe said:

“I was fired for reading a newspaper during my lunch break.”

@Mvuls🌸 shared:

“My mother-in-law said that they do not like people who are put together, you have to look poor.”

@Connie Masuku wrote:

“I'm one of them and she told me that I can't see who the boss is between me and her.”

@Cindy Belinda Ntseke commented:

“Maybe she thought you were a private investigator.”

@lelo_obl noticed:

“So basically you must dim your light for theirs to shine brighter.”

