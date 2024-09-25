A young lady who happened to be a domestic worker wowed the internet when she transformed into her baddie self

Athule Tuswa hopped on a famous TikTok trend where South Africans show off their lifestyles versus their contradicting careers

Social media users were stunned by how pretty Tuswa looked and how her job did not suit her

A young South African lady gagged Mzansi when she showed off her contradicting self on TikTok.

A young lady wowed Mzansi when she showed off her contradicting job.



Athule Tuswa is known for her flashy lifestyle, but her followers had no idea that she was a domestic worker.

Domestic worker wows Mzansi in viral TikTok video of turning into baddie

The new generation has found a way to romanticise almost everything. Domestic workers have become more transparent about their jobs and are happy to share the behind-the-scenes footage on TikTok.

One of the most famous examples is Mbali Nhlapho, who made a name for herself by sharing cleaning hacks on social media for others to use. One lady also revealed her identity and career by hopping on a TikTok trend where South Africans shared their contradicting lifestyles.

Athule Tuswa appears to be a top-notch baddie on her social media pages, driving a Range Rover, living in a luxurious home, and wearing designer clothes, but she totally rocked the internet when she shared that she's a domestic worker.

She captioned her post:

"My job doesn't ddefine

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to domestic worker baddie

Social media users were gagged by the young lady and flooded her comments section:

@rara 💋 commented:

"Real people, working real jobs."

@Zolani Zet suspected that Athule was good friends with Julius Malema:

"EFF member of parliament."

@Naledi_Khoarai was all for women being independent:

"Ijob yijob sisi, as long as the bag is secured, we move."

@Mmakgomo Beauty Spot had experience in Athule's field:

"That was my first job at 20, I'm proud of you."

@asie511 cheered the lady on:

"It doesn't matter honey, you look super cute."

Domestic worker breaks down over unbearable work conditions

Briefly News also reported that one woman in Mzansi has gone viral on social media, leaving many people in their feelings. The footage shows the lady crying as she expresses what her life is like working as a domestic worker.

The woman's story touched netizens as they flooded the comments with heartwarming messages.

