A student on TikTok uncovered her double life, where she gained significant admiration for her skills

Thabitha is a student during the week and hustles as a cleaner on the weekend, making sure that her assigned accommodation is squeaky clean after her shift

Social media users shared kind words with the ambitious student in the comments section of her TikTok post

A young student from Potchefstroom uncovered her double life of being a student by week and a cleaner by weekend. Thabitha is proud of her work, which pushes her to strive for more.

Social media users were very supportive of her coming out to the public as her authentic self.

Mzansi proud of student’s impressive double life

A young student shared her impressive grind on TikTok, where she leads a double life. There is little rest for Thabitha, a student, during the weekdays and a cleaner on the weekend.

The lady has an undeniable hunger for success as she sacrificed rest for more work and hustle. Thanitha shared a slideshow of herself cleaning a filthy shower and took her followers on a squeaky clean ride as she transformed the shower.

After reimagining the shower from dusty, crusty, and yucky to shiny and clean, the young lady was impressed with her work. She also shared the clip with the caption:

“God is sooo faithful. A student by week, a cleaner by weekend.”

Mzansi reacts to young student’s double life

Social media users were impressed with Thabitha’s grind and hustle and shared sweet messages:

@Wabotlhe reminded Thabitha that:

"You did that."

@leezel 🎀💌🌸✨complimented the young lady:

"Your work is amazing."

@bwibss_ wished the hustler well:

"May the Lord bless the work of your hands."

@Nol expressed her excitement:

"I am proud of you."

@Roxkalo admitted:

"I was gonna ask you to hire me into your company if I was around."

