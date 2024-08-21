A stunned friend could not help but express pure joy on behalf of her friend who her parents gifted a Mercedes Benz

Londiwe Mkhize was among the invited attendees at Pamela’s 21st birthday, where they witnessed her receive a luxurious gift

Social media users were in awe of the expensive gift and shared their thoughts in the comments section

A 21-year-old was welcomed into adulthood in style by her parents, who went all out for her on her birthday. Pamela’s parents surprised her with a stunning Mercedes Benz.

Mzansi was in awe of a 21-year-old receiving a Mercedes Benz on her 21st birthday. Image: @pamelaluthando55/@londiwemkhize5

Source: TikTok

The car reveal made everyone at the party lose it as they were all stunned by the beast.

Mzansi in awe of 21-year-old Mercedes Benz gift from parents

One of the friends invited to a 21st birthday party vlogged her extravagant experience. Londiwe Mkhize was in awe of the glitz and glamour at her friend Pamela’s birthday party.

Everything was top-notch, from the decor to the guest list. Londiwe shared a clip that made Mzansi lose it.

Pamela had to open a gigantic gift from her parents, and the guests all stood up from their seats with their cameras rolling to catch all the action. The birthday girl was able to do a swift unboxing that stunned her guests.

A beastly black Mercedes was waiting for her on the other side. Londiwe posted the celebratory moment on TikTok and captioned it:

“Congratulations, Pamela.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady gifted with Mercedes Benz

Social media users were stunned by the massive gift and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Naomi has one option:

"Bona let me study ngoba ngeke ngiyithole from rents."

@CindyM♥️ shared her plans:

"I have 10 years to make this a reality for my daughter."

@Rindzi 🦋dreamed of doing the same for her boy:

"This but for my son."

@Gamu Wagon was isnpired:

"Congratulations. I really pray that I can do something for my sister s 21st she deserves the world."

Mzansi inspired by young lady driving beastly Mercedes

Briefly News also reported that an American lady showed off the fruits of her labour after grinding in her teens to own her luxurious car. Shakira was fond of the idea of driving her dream car and started executing her plan in her teenage years.

Social media users were in awe of her outstanding work and discipline.

