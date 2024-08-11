One young woman in a TikTok video showed people how she tried to celebrate her 25th birthday

The young lady was excited and was vlogging the special day that she organised to spend with her friends

The TikTok video left many people touched as they saw how the woman's special day did not end as planned

A woman in a TikTok video showed people how she celebrated her birthday. The lady's post showed people that she did not have the best time.

A woman posted a TikTok video showing that all her friends failed to attend her 21st birthday party. Image: @yantle_indalo

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's sad birthday received thousands of likes. People flooded the comment section trying to make her feel better about how her birthday turned out.

Woman hosts birthday party

In a TikTok video by @yantle_indalo, she hosted a birthday party and invited her friends who did not show up. In the video, She clarified that only one person showed up, her friend from primary school. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa touched by woman's birthday party

Many people felt sorry for the young lady. Netizens comments to comfort the young woman. The creator's friend commented, saying theey had fun even if it was just the two of them.

MUKS said:

"This is my biggest fear that's why I don't host birthdays."

sinazo commented:

"I recently had my graduation celebration and only 1 friend showed up and family of course but I deleted everyone else's number. This was the sign you needed. it will all work out."

325i_hun wrote:

"I would have come babe, I know we are not friends but I take birthdays personal."

Buttercup could relate:

"My birthday is on 1st September but my sister who used to send me money every year died in February this year, who is gona celebrate me now?"

Noxolo Ndlela was touched:

"People don't understand that birthday celebrations are so important."

YouTube: Lungie Sibeko declared:

"Yenza futhi chomi, we'll come thina."

𝑺𝒂𝒊 shared:

"Planned my 17th birthday for months books reservations for 21 people, and the day of my birthday, everyone called and cancelled on me, and those who promised to show up didn't even show up. I feel you."

Kind woman treats neighbour to birthday outing

Briefly News previously reported that one kind woman went out of her way to make her 80-year-old neighbour's birthday special.

Sasha Gaston (@sashagaston) shared a heartwarming TikTok video showing how she treated her neighbour, who has no family, to a special birthday lunch date.

Many elderly people, especially those who live alone, can feel isolated and forgotten. By taking the time to remember their birthdays and celebrate with them, Sasha showed her older bestie that she cared about them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News