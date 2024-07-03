A TikTok video by Sasha Gaston showed her treating her elderly neighbour to a birthday lunch and outing

According to the post, the grandmother has no family, and Sasha wanted to show her she cared

The video went viral, and people praised Sasha's kindness for making her neighbour feel special on her birthday

One kind woman went out of her way to make her 80-year-old neighbour's birthday special.

Woman treats lonely neighbour on birthday

Sasha Gaston (@sashagaston) shared a heartwarming TikTok video showing how she treated her neighbour, who has no family, to a special birthday lunch date.

Many elderly people, especially those who live alone, can feel isolated and forgotten. By taking the time to remember their birthdays and celebrate with them, Sasha showed her older bestie that she cared about them.

The clip features them hanging out together at a restaurant, enjoying drinks and even having fun at a casino.

"My girl for the past 7 years ," Sasha shared.

Internet gushes at the sweet birthday moment

The video touched many netizens' hearts as they responded with heartfelt comments, praising Sasha for caring for her neighbour and making her 80th birthday worthwhile.

Steph gushed at the elderly lady's outfit:

"She got all dressed up and everything! She was so excited we need more people like you in the world! ❤️."

sarawest125 praised Sasha's thoughtfulness:

"You are so sweet, and I’m sure she sees you as her family ."

Kinley commented:

"I bet she was so excited putting her little outfit on ."

Lizz Mendoza loved the sweet gesture:

"This is so beautiful ❤️."

B33Reddington commented:

"Beautiful, we have to take care of our elders ❤️."

Gianni Paolo said:

"I’m pulling up to the next outing."

@bontle_omhle joked:

"Uzokushiyela indlu sisi khululeka (She's going to leave the house to you)."

Google commented:

"The birthday event Charlette deserves ❤️."

