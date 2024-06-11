A Durban Metro Police cop took to his TikTok account to wish a girl a happy birthday

He did not sing alone as he had his guitar and a few of his young neighbours to join in on the well-wishes

The video touched the hearts of social media users who thought the birthday wish was a moving gesture

In a heartwarming video posted on social media, a man and a few kids sent a girl a birthday wish via a classic song.

Peter Keogh, a Durban Metro Police cop, took to his TikTok account (@everton32473) to share a clip of himself and five young children standing outside, ready to wish a girl named Nokulunga a happy birthday.

With his guitar in hand, Peter says to the camera:

"Hi, Nokulunga. It's your birthday today, and I've got all my neighbours here to sing Happy Birthday to you. There's even a rose here for you, Nokulunga. Have a lovely day. You're a beautiful girl."

The group then sings the song, breaking out in dance towards the end.

Watch the sweet video below:

Serenade warms netizens' hearts

Peter is no stranger to sharing videos of himself singing to or for people. His TikTok account is full of heartwarming clips that receive much attention from internet users, and his latest video was no different.

Finding joy in the clip that moved them, @user8073280066697 wrote in the comment section:

"Why am I crying now? Too sweet."

@zethembekhambule also loved the video and wrote:

"Wow, this is special. Thank you, Sir and the neighbours."

@thulilesekgobela thought the birthday girl was lucky and stated:

"Blessed Nokulunga."

Other social media users filled the post with loving emojis and wished Nokulunga a happy birthday.

Singing officer serenades crowd with a Zulu love song

In a related article, Briefly News recently shared the story of Peter playing a guitar and singing a song about loving a Zulu girl in front of his cop colleagues.

The video garnered many views and comments from entertained netizens who commended him for his care for his community and impressive performance.

