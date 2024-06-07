A white South African police officer has gone viral on TikTok for his singing talents

The video shows the cop, Everton, playing guitar and singing a song about loving a Zulu girl

The video has been met with positive comments, with people praising his bravery and talent

A cop wowed his audience with his singing talents. Image: @everton32473

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi cop warmed many hearts online after he was captured on video singing his heart out.

Cop puts on a show

A TikTok video by Everton (@everton32473) shows him playing his guitar and singing before a local crowd and some of his colleagues.

The charming cop entertained his audience by singing a song about falling in love with a Zulu girl from Umlazi.

Watch the video below:

Singing cop impresses SA

The video garnered many views and comments from entertained netizens who commended him for his care for his community and impressive performance.

Sanele Zwide replied:

"That takes a real gut, and real man to do."

Robert Burns1 replied:

"Capt great song, Zulu girls are lovely."

Marvin commented:

"You must admire a person who does something you are scared to do."

Bheki Mtshali replied:

"Wow, Kaptein, that's so sweet ."

ÆÑÅ reacted:

"This man is a gift."

commented:

"This so wholesome ♥️."

Oratilwe said:

"1 John 4:10 This is real love-not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins."

Shoprite employee goes viral after singing at Cape Town store

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Shoprite employee's singing sparked laughter and mixed reviews on TikTok.

A video posted by the man behind the mic, John (@johnsingsnap), shows him wearing the Shoprite uniform outside the store as he belts out the song You Raised Me Up at the opening of the franchise at Bayside Shopping Mall in Cape Town.

