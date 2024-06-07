Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe impressed fans with his guitar-playing skills in a viral video

Anele Mdoda's son, Alakhe, is one talented little boy. The star recently shared a video of her son showing off his impressive guitar-playing skills.

Anele Mdoda is proud of her son Alakhe's skills. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda gushes over her son's guitar skills

It looks like there is nothing Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe can't do. He recently made his mom proud after playing a guitar in a now-viral video.

Taking to her X page, the radio and television presenter shared a video of Alakhe showing off his skills. In the video, the upcoming star took to the stage to play the guitar. The doting mom even joked about wanting a world tour from Alakhe. She wrote:

"Super proud of our boy!!!! A rockstar"

Mzansi reacts to Alakhe's video

Social media users were also impressed by Alakhe's skills. Many noted that he is good at everything he does, including playing soccer. Some fans applauded Anele for being a great mother.

@Zanndee said:

"So we'll be filling up stadiums for soccer + rock concerts now?! Yaasss!! ❤️"

@_thabang_m added:

"He must keep his hair this short, the short-haired rocker will be his selling point "

@MarumoMashigo commented:

"sesi Anele, I need this little man in one of my songs....imagine piano goes rock and roll."

@Trigeminas said:

"A rockstar and a soccer player next time we making burgers at his school he should come to get some when he sees a rocomamas Dainfern tent "

