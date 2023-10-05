Anele Mdoda showed off her interaction with her son Alakhe where he used a word supposedly beyond his vocabulary

The eight-year-old is said to have used the word "collide" and blew his mom's socks off

Anele's reaction to the interaction left Mzansi gasping for air in laughter

Anele Mdoda recently bragged about her son's eloquent English skills. Alakhe impressed his mom when he used the word "collide" instead of saying "crash" or "accident." Anele showed her son's skills off to fans, bragging that her hard-earned money isn't going to waste.

Anele Mdoda brags about Alakhe's English

In a recent Twitter (X) post, Anele Mdoda shared some details from her interaction with her son, Alakhe.

The young boy recently celebrated his eighth birthday and his mom surprised him with birthday cupcakes of the wrong football club.

Anele pointed out that in their conversation, Alakhe used the word "collision" and not other simple words like "crash," showing just how much the young boy's English has advanced:

"Alakhe just used the word collision. Not a crash, not an accident but collision. Talk my money. Thetha mali yam."

Mzansi floored over Anele's recollection

Fans and followers were left in stitches at Anele's recollection of the interaction with her son, and flooded her comments with joyful responses:

YourIsBella said:

"I can’t wait for my turn with my daughter.. 'talk my money!'"

Takie_M responded:

"Can't wait to tweet such when and if I have kids."

Claudatiousss commented:

"Aitch…you must be proud hearing your school fees. I am proud hearing mine!"

Mntwanelanga quoted:

"'TALK MY MONEY!' You’re such a Xhosa mom!"

_123opa said:

"You seeing where you put your money at!"

Thabi_Mak warned:

"Wait until your Money starts correcting you!"

ZozoJustzozo responded:

"This should be my flex please!"

Maseti1 commented:

"Ndiyakuva mna, it’s a great feeling honestly."

Anele Mdoda's father gets married

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele and Thembisa Mdoda's father, Patilizwe Mdoda allegedly marrying a younger woman.

Mzansi's eyebrows were raised as they questioned the bride's age, wondering whether she was younger than either Anele or Thembisa.

Meanwhile, the radio personality showed love to the new member of her family and dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to the lovebirds following their wedding ceremony.

