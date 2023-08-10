Broadcast whizz Anele Mdoda celebrated her boy's Alakhe eighth birthday with a sweet gesture

She took to her social media platforms an unexpected special Manchester United touch for him

Her online fans felt she deliberately sabotaged the little guy with the wrong cakes

Anele Mdoda's baker got Alakhe the wrong Manchester on his 8th birthday cupcakes. Images: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto, Joe Prior/Visionhaus, @zintathu/Instagram

947 broadcaster Anele Mdoda's baby Alakhe has turned eight years old, and she went over and beyond to get a special birthday.

Anele gets Alakhe Manchester United cupcakes

The excited mom told her followers on Twitter that she tried making the birthday extra special with Manchester City-themed cakes, instead the baker delivered Manchester United-themed cupcakes for the disappointed lad.

Here is the tweet about the mix-up:

Here's a picture of the infamous Man United product:

Social media wish Alakhe a Manchester birthday

Her fans took to her social networking platforms to laugh at the young one's cakes:

@chaba_charles said:

"Happy birthday to little Manchester United fan."

@msa_shoes was on Alakhe's side:

"Awa. Man United cupcakes must fall."

@iamdominicneill praised the cakes:

"The most beautiful cupcakes I’ve ever seen! I still low-key think you actually tried to hit him with the Trojan horse tactic to convert him."

@msa_shoes motioned:

"The day is still young for Alakhes birthday #Manchester City cupcakes please."

@lady_khomotso seconded:

"Please get my guy the right cupcakes."

@merissablanche could relate:

"This is too funny as a mom of a kid who switched sides from United to City."

@nansishange advised:

"The only apology accepted is a call from Halaand himself! Make it happen Mommy."

@nosmfeka had an idea:

"Happy Birthday, Alakhe. Please we need to hear the full story on 947."

Anele celebrates Alakhe's 8th birthday

The Celebrity Game Night SA host took to her social media to show off a photo slide of her grown baby. She penned him a sweet message that said:

"Alakhe says he is ready for his new journey. Happy 8th birthday my boy. It’s just a bloody fun time with you in the world. We love you so much."

Here's the post with the pictures:

Enhle Mbali's Asantè turns 8

In another birthday story on Briefly News, Enhle Mbali celebrated her youngest boy, Asantè's 8th birthday.

She got him a limited edition Xbox Series X controller with a matching Rocket-League-themed cake in their small celebration. She wrote him a note saying he was in her belly not long ago.

