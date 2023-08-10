Radio presenter Anele Mdoda has sent special birthday shout-outs to two most special males in her life

Her father, Patilizwe Mdoda, is celebrating a birthday on the same day as his grandson Alakhe Mdoda

Netizens joined in and celebrated the two besties, Patilizwe and Alakhe, on their special days

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Anele Mdoda shared a cute picture of Alakhe Mdoda with his father Patilizwe Mdoda on their birthdays. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda has sent out special birthday messages to two special people in her life, her son Alakhe Mdoda and her father Patilizwe Mdoda.

Anele shares a throwback image of Alakhe with her grandfather on their birthdays

On her Twitter account @Anele, the 947 radio presenter took it back with an old image of Alakhe and his father.

The two are celebrating their birthday on the same day, 10 August. Alakhe turns eight years old, while Patilizwe Mdoda is in his 60s.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"The best friends are celebrating their birthday today."

Anele Mdoda pens a special message to her father on his birthday

On her Instagram account, Anele said her father is very funny and an all-around kind human being.

"Happy birthday to my wall… my father and ALAKHE’S birthday bestie. My dad is a super human and incredibly patient and kind and funny…really funny."

Alakhe gets treated to cupcakes of his least favourite soccer team

Anele got very petty and treated her son Alakhe with cupcakes of his least favourite soccer team, Manchester United.

On her Instagram page, she penned a sweet message to him.

"Alakhe says he is ready for his new journey. Happy 8th birthday my boy. It’s just a bloody fun time with you in the world. We love you so much."

Patilizwe Mdoda build a school in the rural parts of Eastern Cape

In a previous report from Briefly News, Patilizwe Mdoda hosted a special event unveiling the school he built in his hometown in Kutsolo Village.

Netizens applauded the family for their hard work and their philanthropy, saying they are an inspiration.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are. We are our ancestor's wildest dreams."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News