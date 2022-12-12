Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda left Mzansi impressed after announcing that her father is making the necessary changes in the village

Taking to her social media platforms, Anele shared that her father, Patilizwe Mdoda, has built a school in Ncembu kuTsolo

People have since taken to the comments section to applaud the 947 presenter's father for a great job

Proud daughter Anele Mdoda recently penned a heartwarming post on social media announcing that her father has built a school.

The media personality got candid about her father's childhood sharing that he used to attend grade 1 in a hut exactly where he built the school. She added:

"Some brands I work with have come on board like, LEGO bricks will be doing the Early Childhood Development Center for us"

In the comments section, people applauded Anele and her father for the kind gesture. @SLYkiddster commented:

"This is one of the important things that South Africa needs. Rural development - not building shopping centres in our rural areas ONLY - The whole nine yards of schools, government departments, bigger health care facilities, etc. to decentralise economic activities AND reduce population densities in our metro areas. who wants to be in those areas anyways, these days."

@Phumie_S wrote:

"This is wonderful Anele, I am trying to do the same for a village called Home in Lusikisiki. It would be great for your dad to share some learnings "

@annis_ moatshe:

"This country needs more people like your father who doesn't forget where they come from,keep it up you and your father."

