Billionaire Rihanna Fenty has allegedly given birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky

Online bloggers have reported that she allegedly delivered a baby girl

Her fans have taken to social media to congratulate her and wish her good health

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and RZA's family have grown as it welcomes another child, a baby girl. Images: @badgalriri, @asaprocky

Multi-award-winning singer and philanthropist Rihanna has given birth to her second child with Fashion Killa hitmaker A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna gives birth to a girl

A famous online gossip column @PopTingz took to its timeline that the Media TakeOut allegedly reported that the couple gave birth on 9 August.

Its also said that sources close to the family said both mother and child are healthy and bonding in their Los Angeles mansion. What is more, the little one looks identical to her mother.

Here is the post below:

Social media reacts to Rihanna's new baby

Her fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages:

@SweetestMilla said:

"Luckiest girl in the world!"

@bagelluvr45 had one wish:

"I wish people would respect her privacy."

@XuKaifangirl blessed the little one:

"Welcome to the world mini Rih u gonna be powerful as your mommy. God bless you"

@betty_turks commented:

"I wish her a speedy recovery."

@nicholasdante_ imagined:

"Congrats, awww she gonna have a mini-me running around, matching outfits with her."

@H0USEOFB4LLOONS declared:

"In conclusion, the most stylish child in Hollywood has been born."

@javismotive could only dream:

"Imagine being able to say your mother is Rihanna."

Rihanna announces second pregnancy

Riri announced her second pregnancy with a dramatic reveal. She was clad in a red jumpsuit when she showed off her baby bump during a Super Bowl performance in February 2002.

Her firstborn RZA was only nine months old when his Lift Me Up hitmaker mom told the public that he'll be a big brother.

A$AP Rocky celebrates Father's Day

In a related Briefly News report, Rihanna's baby daddy celebrated his first Father's Day with some sweet snaps.

In the gallery, the proud papa included random pictures and videos of his daily life with the singer and their cute son. He captioned the post:

"Everyday is Father's Day."

