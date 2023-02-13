Rihanna revealed she is pregnant with her second child during her Super Bowl performance

The picture circulating with Riri's baby bump was taken months after she gave birth to her first child in May 2022

Rihanna Navy said they are not happy about the news, as they expected their favourite artist to drop more music in 2023

No one expected Rihanna to reveal her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl this past weekend.

Rihanna's picture showing her pregnant belly at Super Bowl has been trending online. Image: Karwai Tang and

Source: Getty Images

According to Cosmopolitan, the American singer put on a performance to remember on Sunday, February 12, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. What stuck out to many during the halftime show was not Riri's performance but her baby bump because of the red jumpsuit she wore.

Even though this is not the Diamonds hitmaker's first pregnancy reveal, as she and her rapper bae A$AP Rocky welcomed their first kid back in May 2022, it was still a shock for many people.

Rihanna's fans worried the pregnancy journey would put their fave on hiatus

@PopBase dropped the news on Twitter and Rihanna's fans, affectionately known as the Rihanna Navy, expressed their honest feelings after seeing the picture. Most people felt it was too soon for the singer to have another baby when she hadn't given her fans a whole album for almost a decade.

@alxjsndro said:

"She's doing anything to avoid releasing another album."

@honeytilda shared:

"Her unborn baby already performed at the Super Bowl and what have I done? Nothing."

@francisdominiic posted:

"We are never getting an album and a world tour."

@domthedent wrote:

"I'm happy for her but we’re not getting new music anytime soon."

@Bubbleupz reacted:

"Asap needs to be restrained. We are still waiting for this album."

@ROCKINGMYFAME also said:

"Rihanna we wanted an album announcement."

@shinylegendz also shared:

"Why did she do a halftime show if she’s pregnant? She could have just waited for another one to come around when she was not pregnant. I was hyped for this show thinking apologetic Riri was going to pop out and all we got was auntie."

@BejeweledAmala added:

"Congrats to Riri. I guess that rumoured tour will be happening in 2025."

Kelly Khumalo confirms pregnancy rumours and flaunts baby bump in Instagram post, fans congratulate the star

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo doesn't have to do much to get Mzansi talking and the streets were buzzing with rumours that she's pregnant and engaged.

The talented songstress confirmed one of those rumours with an Instagram post showing off her baby bump.

The star, who has faced public scrutiny due to the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, looked relaxed and seemed like she was embracing the journey.

