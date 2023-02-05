Vusi Ma R5's daughter gave a moving speech at her father's funeral, and one point broke down in tears

She painfully asked the hitman that gunned down Vusi if the money they were paid was worth it

The heartbreaking video went viral on social media platforms, and people said they shed a few tears

Vusi Ma R5’s Daughter gave a speech at her father's funeral in Pretoria. Image: @KasiEconomy/Twitter and @thewapwizard/TikTok

Vusi Ma R5 was given his final send-off on Sunday and the funeral service broke many people's hearts.

A video posted by @thewapwizard made his passing especially difficult for his fans as they witnessed Vusi's daughter suffering during her speech.

The young girl started by saying that her father should rest in peace. She added that Vusi's untimely passing was a shock to the family but they have no choice but to accept that he is gone.

She then asked the man hired to kill her father if the blood money was worth it. The girl then got emotional and stated that she and her family were in deep pain.

The Barcadi musician was shot dead outside a tavern in the early hours of Monday morning in Pretoria.

South Africans react to the heartbreaking video of Vusi Ma R5's daughter

The viral TikTok video saddened many people as they realised a child was robbed of her father after his life was violently taken.

@dinechrissy said:

"I'm crying, don't worry my baby your tears won't go in vain."

@ttkamara12345 stated:

"I wonder who's next because bahamba ngolayini and they know that. Sad for kids because they are young."

@nonhlanhla063 shared:

"I dropped tears while watching this."

@lebo_leteane posted:

"This right here hit home."

@rebeccaseperepere mentioned:

"He will avenge himself. Focus on healing at this point."

@kgothiii12 added:

"I'm sorry nana, yho this is heartbreaking bathong."

@loretta404521 asked:

"The person who did this how does he feel hearing this?"

