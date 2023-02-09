Mzansi social media users got into a heated argument over Beyoncé's beauty with some claiming she's beautiful only in America

The US singer is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world but some South Africans believe that she's just an average lady, claiming that she's overrated

Queen Bey's stans defended the superstar and even went as far as saying not even one Mzansi celeb comes close to B when it comes to looks

South African social media users took to the timeline to debate Beyoncé's beauty. The gorgeous superstar was on everyone's lips after making history at the Grammys.

South Africans engaged in a heated debate over Beyoncé’s beauty. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Queen Bey is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world but some people in Mzansi feel that she's overrated. A tweep sparked a heated debate when he claimed the singer is only beautiful in America but just an average woman in South Ah. Taking to Twitter, @KasiboySA wrote:

"Beyoncé is beautiful in America, in South Africa she is average. We have so many beautiful women in South Africa that can make Beyoncé look like a chef at the MTN rank."

Beyoncé's stans defend their fave

Peeps took to @KasiBoySA's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his remarks. Some agreed with him while Beyoncé's supporters reiterated that she's a stunner.

@eixhntshu said:

"Not even one SA celeb comes close to B."

@RedBotttoms wrote:

"I can’t think of even one person who comes close to B."

@NgoveniSbu commented:

"Truth!! Prime Beyoncé, yes, she’d give them a run for their money but not who she is now. South African women would run circles around her. She wouldn’t make the top 10 probably not even the top 100 and I’m talking regular SA girls with average money, not celebrities."

@ubabakaEmihle said:

"After working in Rustenburg for a few weeks I agree."

@Bonginkocy_m wrote:

"She really is the standard neh? The fact that you couldn’t admire African women without mentioning Beyoncé is enough proof."

@Mlu3i1 added:

"Beyoncé is beautiful, full stop."

Beyoncé's fans threaten to boycott Grammys

Beyoncé's die-hard supporters are not happy after their fave was snubbed again at the Grammys. The songstress' fans wanted her to take home the Album of the Year award.

Harry Styles won the category for his album titled Harry's House. Many people believe that Beyoncé should have bagged the gong because her Renaissance album was better than Harry's project.

The superstar's fans, known as the Beyhive, took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Grammys. Many threatened to stop watching the Grammys.

