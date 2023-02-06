Beyoncé's fans have criticised the Grammys after their fave was "snubbed" for the fourth time in a row

The superstar's supporters believe that Bey's album titled Renaissance should have bagged the Album of the Year award at the Grammys

Harry Styles took home the award and his fans are convinced that he deserved to win the category because his album was better than Beyoncé's one

Beyoncé's die-hard supporters are not happy after their fave was snubbed again at the Grammys. The songstress' fans wanted her to take home the Album of the Year award.

Beyoncé was apparently “snubbed” for the 4th time in a row at the Grammys. Image: @beyonce

The category was won by Harry Styles for his album titled Harry's House. Many people believe that Beyoncé should have bagged the gong because her album, Renaissance, was better than Harry's project.

Beyoncé's fans threaten to boycott the Grammys

The superstar's fans, known as the Beyhive, took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Grammys. Many said they'll stop watching the show.

@cvntydior wrote:

"They keep giving the award to less talented people."

@stupidbitch69_ said:

"It’s time to boycott the Grammys."

@daybeed_ wrote:

"Will this nightmare ever end."

Harry Styles' supporters say his album was better than Beyoncé's album

@KingMadTaz commented:

"No, she wasn’t deserving. 104 writers for one album is absolutely ridiculous. The other thing is if you notice and look at the history of the Grammys, the individual who wins Best Pop album will most likely win Album of the Year! Harry had it in the bag."

@lizziemalecha wrote:

"Not snubbed when the other album is better."

@DoctorSardonic1 added:

"I agree. Harry's album was better."

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman bag a Grammy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman have bagged a Grammy award for their smash collaboration. The musicians' single Bayethe won the Best Global Performance at the prestigious ceremony in the US.

A video of the excited musicians accepting their awards at the Grammys is doing the rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, @newslisa captioned its post:

"Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode win Best Global Music Performance for 'Bayethe'."

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman's names are topping the trends list after they bagged the Grammy. South Africans are congratulating the three artists for flying the Mzansi flag high.

