SA musician DJ Cleo announced on Twitter that he has compiled a mix featuring Magesh's legendary songs

This comes after the Kwaito star was reported to have died on Monday as a result of a chronic disease he suffered from

Netizens have flocked to DJ Cleo's comments section to express their gratitude for honouring Magesh in the most genuine way possible

DJ Cleo has offered his condolences to the Tshabalala family after their son Tokello Magesh Tshabalala earlier this week. Image: DJ Cleo Fanclub/Facebook and @PhilMphela/Twitter

DJ Cleo has created a Kwaito mix in memory of TKZee's Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala.

Magesh died on 15 August 2022, as a result of epilepsy. He had fought the chronic disease for a long time. His family confirmed the tragic news in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, DJ Cleo shared the lit mix with his followers. According to TshisaLIVE, it includes some of Magesh's classic songs. The publication further reports that DJ Cleo wants today's youth to be educated about Magesh's huge impact on the Mzansi music scene.

On Twitter, DJ Cleo shared the following video:

DJ Cleo's followers flocked to his comments section as soon as the talented DJ shared the iconic mix. Some expressed gratitude for the sincere act, while others gushed about their love for certain songs by Magesh.

@ChardonnayGhel said:

"Thank you so much. The arrangement is just perfect, in true Magesh/TKZee style ! Sounds like a whole music show! You've honored him I'm certain there's space for a part 2 as well Masthanda. Msindo Phezulu. Jigwa imali...etc #RIPMagesh #TokolloTributeMix #DJCleo"

@LadyMcMame wrote:

"I love you for this"

@SechabaMo shared:

"It could only be All Star DJ with the dopest tribute… Guz love for life!!!!! "

@nhlangu1 posted:

"The best tribute thus far!!!"

@CharcoalMarope commented:

"I trust you. Dankie grootman for this"

@DaKwin09 added:

"Love the mix #RIPMagesh"

