Many people were shocked to learn of TKZee's Magesh's death because they were expecting a lot of great music from the Kwaito star

According to his family, the talented artist died as a result of a chronic illness he had been battling for a long time

Tshabalala was well-known for his unmatched lyrics in his hit songs, which dominated the South African music industry

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Tokollo Tshabalala, better known as "Magesh," a TKZee member, died on Monday.

TKZee's Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala has left a legacy of hit songs that have dominated SA's music scene. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

TshisaLIVE reports that the Tshabalala family issued a statement confirming his death. According to the media statement, Magesh died as a result of epilepsy. He has been battling the chronic disease for a long time. Following a seizure on 15 August 2022, he passed away from it.

The lyricists have written a large number of popular songs that have made many Mzansi people dance. Briefly News has compiled a list of Magesh's top three hits.

1. Tsotsi

This classic song appears on his album Hits Of, on which he collaborated with the late TK Mhinga. In the lyrics, Magesh discusses his struggles before and after becoming famous. He blasts the media and everyone who wanted to get his bag. PPMG Distribution shared the following video on YouTube:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. Sgub'sam

Tokollo featured TKZee member Zwai Bala, who, along with Kabelo Mabalane, was extremely supportive of Magesh's solo career. Magesh's status as a Kwaito hitmaker was cemented by the song. On YouTube, StrussBob posted the following video:

3. Phez Komhlangano

Magesh's ability to create songs out of anything set him apart as a Kwaito star. This song demonstrates how unmatched his lyricism was. Tokollo Tshabalala - Topic shared the following video on YouTube:

Mohale Motaung welcomes Makhadzi back from iconic UK tour, Mzansi reacts: “It’s beautiful to watch”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mohale has never been shy about expressing his admiration for musician Makhadzi. The Ghanama hitmaker just returned from a tour in the United Kingdom, and Mohale was eager to see her.

Taking to Twitter, Mohale shared a sweet video welcoming Makhadzi with flowers. The act caught Makhadzi off guard. She was surprised and moved that Mohale took time out of his busy schedule to meet her at the airport.

The talented musician was on her first North American tour before heading to Europe to wow the English with her iconic stage presence.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News