Radio Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch has expressed his strong feelings about the tributes pouring to late TKZee star Magesh

According to Tbo Touch, some social media posts claiming to be condolences to the family were highly inappropriate

A news source reported that the legendary star of Kwaito passed away on Monday as a result of epilepsy

Tbo Touch has voiced out his opinion on the pouring tributes to the late Magesh. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images and @tkzeeband/Twitter

Tbo Touch has called out many people for inappropriate tributes to late TKZee star Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala.

Magesh died on Monday, 15 August 2022. According to his family, he died of epilepsy. He has been suffering from the chronic disease for a long time. During this difficult time, his family requested privacy.

TKZee issued the following statement on Twitter:

Using his massive platform, the Metro FM radio host slammed everyone who shared inappropriate photos of Magesh as a tribute. Tbo Touch then stated that everyone is always willing to demonstrate how close they were to the deceased.

"I see people posting pictures of themselves with Magesh at a party. We are not even there yet. We are still allowing it to sink in," reports TshisaLIVE.

The host of Metro FM further said that social media has made people less considerate, particularly during times of mourning.

“I think social media has changed our moral compass," said Tbo Touch.

Tributes from netizens and Mzansi celebs to the late Magesh

@ANATII said:

"Rip to the legend Magesh. thank you for the music and the inspiration king."

@KhuliChana wrote:

"Rest in peace to My idol my brother Magesh. Our last conversation was heartwarming collaborating with you was one of my wildest dreams. Thank you for making it a reality #RIPMagesh"

@mbele_lnb shared:

"Never to be undone, never to be repeated, the bar yet to be met. Thank you for the music Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala you wrote those crazy bars, supported by the melodies arranged by Zwai and performed with figure by Kabelo. We will forever be fans of TKZee #magesh "

@BonnieMbuli posted:

"Rest well King Magesh, a lyrical genius and one of the greatest artists of our time "

@FelicityShiba added:

"I think I'll listen to radio today just to hear TKZ and Magesh. ❤️ Thank you for the music that had an alternative girl like me, listen to and fall in love with kwaito. A proper Alice in Wonderland moment. #RIPTokolloTshabalala"

