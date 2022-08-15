Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala, a member of the legendary kwaito group TKZee, has been declared dead by his family and media

This comes after the musician had a long battle with a chronic disease, to which he eventually succumbed

Netizens have flocked to their social media timelines to express their condolences to Tshabalala's family during this difficult time

Tokello Tshabalala, also known as "Magesh," has died. He was a member of the legendary Kwaito group TKZee with Zwai Bala and Kabelo Mbalane.

TKZee Member Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala has passed away after a long battle with epilepsy. Image: @tkzeeband

According to City Press, the 45-year-old was discovered dead by a family member on 15 August 2022. The publication further reports that a family member believes his death was caused by epilepsy. Magesh had been battling the chronic disease for a long time.

Magesh's family has requested privacy during this difficult period. On Twitter, issued the following media statement to South Africans:

Netizens react to Magesh's sad death

@LeakaMadisha said:

"Magesh, tsotsi from kofifi. One of the realist kwaito pioneers. Rest in peace KING. "

@Luvuyo_Si wrote:

"WoW... Whaaat Condolences to his family and the TKZEE family members #RIPMAGESH"

@pepini525 shared:

"Yeses was listening to Masimbela yesterday, even tweeted about it. Rest In Peace inventor of many Kasi slangs"

@Zwely10111 posted:

"So we gonna start our Monday like this. RIP Tokollo. Our kwaito legend."

@Gianazdad1 commented:

"RIP Legend... My favourite member from the group"

@Mbonjeni1 replied:

"The craziest thang I was playing old skul kwaito whole day yesterday "

@LeakaMadisha added:

"This guy was Beyonce of TKZEE, his contribution to kwaito genre changed the game. The boys from @podcastwithmacg were talking about him when they interviewing Zwai that their only left with interviewing him from TKZEE members. Rest in peace KING."

Tshabalala was a well-known songwriter, as evidenced by netizen comments. His hit songs include Mambotje and Dlala Mapantsula, reports City Press. With his rapping abilities, he completed the three-person group.

