Talented South African DJ Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to announce that he has a new song out for his fans

The song is called Zimbali , and he claims in his caption he wrote the hit track with a specific person in mind

His devoted fans have showered him with praise in the comments section, with many claiming it's already their favourite song

Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to announce the release of his new song, Zimbali.

Prince Kaybee has released a new song called 'Zimbali' which he claims was written for a special person. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, the talented DJ shared a video of himself playing the piano beautifully. This was a new song, according to his caption. Prince Kaybee stated that when he created the masterpiece, he had someone in mind. He then advised his followers to listen to it whenever they were thinking about someone significant.

The following video was posted on Twitter by Prince Kaybee:

"Dedicated this song to someone special when it was made. Hope it sets the mood for and your special person❤️. Happy Sunday #Zimbali"

Naturally, Prince Kaybee's fans flocked to his comments section to congratulate the DJ on his latest hit. Many people have already expressed their love for the song.

@NtswakiMatsane1 said:

"It’s a beautiful song and the melody is "

@Ayanda__Ncapayi wrote:

"Your songs always turn out to be classics . This one is healing ❤"

@Drkgax shared:

"It's a beautiful song Kb"

@NkanyisoThula shared:

"Ikuwe bhuti lento. This song is already my fav and now you've just did the "

@hlogi1996 commented:

"wow! Thank you very much Princey☺️, it's amazing"

@Seara28430467 added:

"You are the master...I salute you"

Prince Kaybee's special someone was reportedly Zola Mohlongo, but according to IOL, Kaybee cheated in early 2022. Musa Khawula, a controversial blogger, announced the news by sharing a post of Prince Kaybee with an unidentified woman.

