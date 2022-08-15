Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter to criticise UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, questioning her leadership abilities

This comes after Phakeng sent out a tweet that many South Africans found to be problematic and unsettling

Netizens have flocked to social media to drag Phakeng even after she posted a series of tweets clarifying her intentions for the tweet

Ntsiki Mazwai has slammed Mamokgethi Phakeng, the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town, for an opinionated tweet that left a bad taste in Mzansi people's mouths.

Ntsiki Mazwai has called out UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng for her latest distasteful Twitter post. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai/Instagram and @FabAcademic

In a deleted tweet, Mamokgethi responded to a social media user who was advertising her nail business on Twitter. @YummydishLebo asked ordinary people to help her business by getting their nails done for R200.

Using the platform's quote tweet, Phakeng ignored the girl's original reason for the post and began promoting her foundation. Adopt-a-learner is a programme that assists students who have graduated from high schools in townships or rural areas. On Twitter, @zekewareley posted the following now deleted controversial tweet:

This act riled up South Africans, including Ntsiki Mazwai. Ntsiki was responding to a tweep who said Phakeng wasn't smart enough to understand @YummydishLebo's situation. Mazwai agreed with the initial tweet, saying Mamokgethi is not fit to be a leader. On Twitter, Ntsiki shared the following:

SA peeps react to Mamokgethi's choice of words

@BadvocateAgain said:

"Mamokgethi is truly a villain who has to play at being nice because of her position but the evil fights it’s way to the surface so often these days wow"

@WheelsnToys wrote:

"Mamokgethi must go talk to a therapist about her drunk of a father & stop trying to find him in people's nails. What a weirdo"

@eemz_em shared:

"Mamokgethi Phakeng crossed the line but her pride won't let her admit it. Deep down in her heart of hearts she knows she was wrong to come at someone promoting her business without bothering anyone"

@_hellopeaches posted:

"Mamokgethi Phakeng is an awful person. Insufferable "

@Melanin_Mmaps commented:

"Being a constant defender for mamokgethi must be exhausting that woman loves wanting to be cancelled."

@Thami_Tulo replied:

"Prof Mamokgethi is fast becoming a villain aka Thuli Madonsela."

@Keke_Makhetha added:

"Ousi Mamokgethi, with due respect Prof, I this your comment to this young ladies tweet was not necessary at all. A young lady trying to put food on the table with her craft ousi and this is how you respond? We can do better MMA. Btw, you still have a chance to apologize."

After being dragged on the timeline, Phakeng began to clarify the situation in a series of tweets. On Twitter, one of her tweets read:

