Berita, the ex-wife of music executive Nota Baloyi, took to Twitter to post a video of her lavish vacation in Spain

This comes after Nota ripped her to shreds on social media for her change of lifestyle after their marriage failed

Netizens have flocked to the musician's comments section to reassure her that taking time off is the right thing to do

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Berita is living her best life despite being dragged on every social media platform by Nota.

Berita has chosen to take time off from Nota's accussations and jetted off to Spain. Image: Oupa Bopape and

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Berita shared a glimpse of her vacation in Spain. In the video, she is shown at the beach wearing a swimsuit and, most importantly, smiling brightly. The song playing in the background has lyrics like "something will change" and "keep fighting," implying she's noticed her name being circulated online for the wrong reasons.

On Twitter, Berita shared the following video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to Berita having a good time

@static_an said:

"Nota is gonna say this is a ThirstTrap nkosiyam"

@Pulane_Methu wrote:

"Nothing matches the beauty of a woman who got her voice back.♥️"

@Sasalurv shared:

"Tjoo beautiful Berita! Someone is going to trend today "

@mehlomakhulu87 posted:

"I am happy you are happy"

@syntuli commented:

"Taking time off to chill is always important... Enjoy!"

@ShaunThandolwe2 added:

"Walking away from @lavidaNOTA one step at a time"

Nota vs. Berita: Controversial claims were made

Nota Baloyi, Berita's ex-husband, has made the most scathing and derogatory remarks about her. He initially claimed that the musician's social media accounts were being managed by her publicists, who were spreading false information about their failed marriage. Furthermore, Nota claimed that Berita had undergone a negative personality change. According to ZAlebs, Nota says Berita has changed into a slay queen.

Recently, he attempted to mock Berita's Zimbabwean origins. He said the Thandolwethu singer has abandoned fellow Zimbabweans in need. He claimed to be assisting Berita in making a difference in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections. His attempts to mock Berita backfired when Mzansi people called him out for allegedly trying to turn everyone xenophobic on Berita.

Ntsiki Mazwai fears for Berita, shares warning about Nota Baloyi after social media attack against his ex-wife

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on the public clash between Berita and her ex-husband Nota Baloyi. Ntsiki Mazwai explained why she is nervous that Berita may be for a wild ride with Nota Baloyi.

South African Media personality Ntsiki Mazwai implied that Nota Baloyi's clash with ex-wife Berita is only the beginning. Netizens reacted to Ntsiki Mazwai's concern with words of encouragement for Berita.

Ntsiki wrote in a Twitter post that she fears for Berita. Ntsiki said she is nervous because she knows that Nota is " intelligent and very manipulative".

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News