Big Zulu took to social media to announce that his most recent hit song, Voicemail , has received over two million views on YouTube

Voicemail was only released three weeks ago, but it has already gained this level of popularity and clicks from music lovers

Fans of the musician have flocked to his comments section to express their heartfelt congratulations, with many praising his artistry

Big Zulu is a South African musician one can trust for fire song releases and his numbers attest to that. The talented artist's song Voicemail recent song has hit two million views, three weeks after being uploaded on Youtube.

Big Zulu is ecstatic after his fire song 'Voicemail' reached two million views on YouTube. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Big Zulu thanked his devoted fans for appreciating his art. He gushed about how, despite the fact that Voicemail has only been out for a short time, the response to the song has been overwhelming.

On Instagram, Big Zulu shared the following video:

Fans congratulated Big Zulu on his achievement while also recognising the talented artists featured in the song. Voicemail was created with the help of additional musicians from Big Zulu's music label Nkabi Records. According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the track features Nkabi Records artists such as Mduduzi Ncube, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Siya Ntuli, and Xowla.

Big Zulu fans react to Voicemail's recent milestone

@kayceehlongwa said:

"It's a every day hit in my house. You are giving us good music brazo with your team."

@KingJRtheMusic wrote:

"Well Deserved Bafowethu, Local will Take you far and looking Out for Your Artists "

@KhuluSbali shared:

"Congratulations Zulu"

@blackbutterfly110 commented:

"My favourite love this song yhoooo"

@mronpointsa posted

"These are big numbers guys keep on pushing it hard"

@m_ernsto_22 replied:

"Most consistent.... hit after hit "

@el_mastaamynd added:

"Nkabi Nation going up"

