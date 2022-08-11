Sbahle Mpisane has gone emotional on social media after a woman direct messaged her on Instagram and provoked her peace

The lady advised her to cut off her injured foot from her horrific accident in 2020

Twitter users have flocked to their timelines to react to Sbahle's DM and the latest viral video detailing suicide attempts due to trolls

Sbahle Mpisane took to Instagram to respond to a questionable DM she received. It was from a woman who told her she should amputate her leg so he could enjoy the freedom of wearing heels.

Sbahle Mpisane has put trolls in their place in a trending video. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

The Fitness Bunny read the DM aloud on Instagram Live. She claimed the girl told her to cut off her foot so she could be flexible like her. She stated that the message made her emotional.

According to ZAlebs, she has not amputated her foot due to the doctor's orders. The doctors advised her not to do so because cutting it off would jeopardise her happiness, further reports ZAlebs.

"My face is perfectly fine, my body is fine, I can still walk, I can touch the ground with both my feet. So to have this girl tell me to o and cut off my foot, the foot we spent so much money putting together, a foot my doctors had to try put together. For her to tell me to cut it off so I can wear heels, what are heels guys?"

After reading the message, Sbahle began criticising the girl for downplaying what she went through. She said that many people would not survive her traumatic experience. According to ZAlebs, she was involved in a car accident in 2020.

Trolls harassed Sbahle to the point where she considered suicide. A video detailing her attempts is going viral on the internet.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared the following video on Twitter:

Mzansi peeps react to Sbahle's suicide shocking news

@NguAmanda said:

If you are unable ignore what strangers say in the net then maybe delete your socials until you're well enough, because people will never stop being mean just because you ask them to, they don't care. Stop exposing your self to such, protect your self."

@HlangaO wrote:

"She must stay away from social media , this is not nice place"

@Tiisetso130 shared:

"Some of us were really trying to mind our own business but instead of going to therapy you’re crying on our TL. If being a celebrity is too much for you Sis, pack up your little bag of tricks and leave this celebrity life to those with thick skin."

@Mr_C_Malik_Yoba replied:

"why is she still on social media? If social media is toxic she should leave. The thing is she can’t leave cos it pays her bills… at what cost though!!! Women must be educated and stop this thing of being influencers… it doesn’t last. Period. Spot light comes with a price."

@DurbanAunty commented:

"She’s not the brightest crayon in the pack but shem I think i hear what she’s trying to say"

@NtombikayiseBa6 also said:

"She’s definitely going through the most the Least we could do is to be kind. Let’s not invalidate her feelings or tell her how to feel or act. I’m sure she’s doing the best she can."

@Lihle_dumakuder added:

"Sis is too fragile for this app. Akafuneki umuntu who explains everything cos you’ll end up contradicting yourself."

