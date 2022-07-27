Sbahle Mpisane's name has been trending on Twitter all day after she started to shade Sithelo Shozi on the public platform

Sbahle took to Musa Khawula's space to refute Sithelo's allegations of abuse against her brother Andile Mpisane

Netizens have reacted negatively to Soke, claiming that because she is a woman, they expected her to be sympathetic to Sithelo

Twitter blogger Musa Khawula hosted his controversial Twitter space, and the guest was none other than Sbahle Mpisane. Andile, the fitness bunny's brother, has been in the news for serious abuse allegations, and you can imagine the hot tea Mzansi got on this one.

Sbahle Mpisane is trending, and it's all for the wrong reasons after shady comments about Sithelo Shozi. Image: @_sithelo and @sbahle_mpisane

Sbahle defended her brother, as expected, blood is thicker than water. ZAlebs claims she questioned Sithelo's intentions behind the allegations. She brought up the fact that despite having concrete evidence of the abuse, Sithelo did not open a case.

The drama escalated when Sbahle stated that she does not believe Sithelo's pregnancy loss was caused by alleged abuse. After listeners began dragging her, ZAlebs reports that the Fitness Bunny defended herself by saying:

"How will I say she wasn’t abused when I was aware of such??? With lack of knowledge, I said that picture she posted failed to make me understand how it laid to the loss of a baby but y’all explained."

Sbahle also revealed that Sithelo was unfaithful during the relationship with Andile. She did, however, admit that she is unsure if she cheated.

The Fitness bunny's name began to trend following the heated debate. Here are some of the netizens' reactions:

@Bibo_George said:

"Sbahle Mpisane is a horrible person. Yazi she could've just mized this."

@ThandoPeaches wrote:

"Sbahle must tell us why she lied to Itu about her amnesia while she was calling Peter non stop the same day. A tlogele taba ya Sithelo"

@APinkStarBurstt posted:

"Lol Sbahle forgets that she's a woman and what Sithelo went/is going through might happen to her and it's unfortunate that no amount of money can save her."

@GomezSM__ shared:

"Sbahle literally says that "Sithelo wayefeba" and then in the same sentence she says "angisho ukuthi wayefeba" ‍♀️ that family is dumb shame like??????#ThePopeOfPopCulture"

@kylie_tau commented:

"Sbahle is a weird evil aunt. I fear want she said about Sithelo and her baby. The danger is always at your dads side."

@Nampree added:

"Thank God Sithelo recorded that audio and kept those messages ♥️ Since Sbahle has admitted to lying about amnesia she must tell us how many people she ran over in that accident."

Andile Mpisane’s baby mama Sithelo Shozi allegedly blocked his sister Sbahle Mpisane on Instagram

Briefly News previously reported that Sithelo Shozi is not backing down with her accusations against Andile Mpisane. The stunner pulled a shocker when she revealed that all was not rosy when she was with Andile Mpisane.

Sithelo took to her Instagram stories to share that the rapper and soccer star used to beat her to a pulp in front of his family and no one did anything about it. She even said that Andile physically assaulted her while she was pregnant.

The DJ's revelations caused a buzz on social media, especially when Shauwn Mkhize refuted the claims in a statement. Many other issues have been popping up, from a protection order against Sithelo to Andile allegedly demanding DNA tests of the children.

