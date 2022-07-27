Media personality Zodwa Wabantu has taken to social media to open up about the importance of humbling yourself

The reality TV star shared that as much as she has become successful, she still begs, asks and says thank you to people who help her

Reacting to the dancer's video, many people agreed that being humble is the key to living a good life and it doesn't mean you're a fool

Zodwa Wabantu has opened up about her humble side. The media personality took to her timeline to share some words of wisdom about being humble.

Zodwa Wabantu opened up about the importance of humbling yourself. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

In a clip she posted on social media, the exotic dancer shared three key principles she lives by. The reality TV star expressed that she's where she is in life because of humility.

Taking to Instagram, Zodwa shared that she still begs, asks and says thank you to the people who support her, including her Creator and ancestors.

According to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa shared that poverty is in the mind, adding that she pities people who are poor.

"Who are you to say you don’t beg, you are not afraid of anyone? That’s poverty."

Her followers and celeb friends took to her comment section to share their views on her post. Many agreed with her sentiments.

Refilwe Modiselle said:

"Khulumaaaaaa Gogo. And ukuncenga (begging) never made anyone a fool! It's called humbling yourself even to your Creator and the ancestors that are your angels. Ego is deadly."

mulaudziflorence commented:

"Louder please."

nomasonto_mhlongo wrote:

"You have soooo much wisdom."

desireesereo said:

"I like how you tell it like it is gogo."

mahlesukati commented:

"I love you for the truth."

charlee_hustle_ wrote:

"This is so so profound! Dear black child, humble yourself."

sphesihle_n1 added:

"Aaaahhh sis Zodwa, that was deep. Thank You."

Zodwa Wabantu chooses ancestral calling over her career

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu is letting her career take the back seat while focusing on her ancestral calling. The popular media personality told her fans that she was in the process of accepting her calling in a social media post a while back.

The reality TV star shared a snap rocking traditional clothes in a stream, confirming that she had accepted the calling. The popular dancer later took to Instagram to share with her followers that her fame is nothing compared to the woman she is becoming.

Zodwa, holding a horn while covered in traditional clothes in a stream, also shared that the artefact belonged to her ancestor and she is honoured to be using it.

