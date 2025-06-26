Mpho Sebeng's bereaved family is said to still be searching for answers pertaining to his untimely passing

The late actor tragically passed away in a car accident, and his loved ones have demanded a thorough investigation into his death, but to no avail

According to reports, the police are currently investigating a case of culpable homicide

Mpho Sebeng's family is reportedly seeking closure and to know what happened to their son.

Source: Instagram

It has been reported that Mpho Sebeng's family is still demanding answers about how their son died.

What happened to Mpho Sebeng?

The family of the late Mpho Sebeng is said to still be demanding answers over a year since his untimely passing.

The late 016FM actor tragically lost his life in the early hours of Sunday, 5 May 2024, in Potchefstroom, in a car crash.

According to Kaya News, his parents, Nomsa and Joseph Sebeng, have turned to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for assistance after months of delay waiting for the accident report from the police.

In their grief, the family is demanding answers as to why the police allegedly failed to go to the scene on time.

Mpho Sebeng's family wants a thorough investigation into his death.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, the family lawyer, Alude Xuba, claims a report was handed to them nearly a year after Mpho died:

"We got the investigation report almost a year later, and that accident report was sort of constructed because we demanded it.

"Firstly, it’s apparent no investigation happened, secondly, we want an investigation report, thirdly, we want to know the outcomes of the investigation, and nothing has been forthcoming."

Mpho was laid to rest on 11 May 2024, at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg. His death continues to haunt those who knew and loved him, and his family is yet to get closure.

Moreover, Kaya News reports that the police are also looking into a case of culpable homicide.

South Africa pays tribute to Mpho Sebeng

The news of Mpho Sebeng's passing sent shockwaves across the country as fans and peers gathered to pay tribute to the fallen star:

RamiM93263709 said:

"Sometimes you'd wish you could plead to God and bring them back, this is so sad."

MoyikisoM wrote:

"Iyhooo, it is heartbreaking for a good young talent gone so soon. May his beautiful soul rest in power."

South African disc jockey, DJ Sbu, posted:

"Oh, such sad news. Condolences to Mpho’s family and all his loved ones. Rest in peace, my brother. Thank you for your talent, humility, artistry, kindness, wisdom and brilliance. Till we meet on the other side."

Mpho Sebeng's family claims the police delayed investigating his case.

Source: Instagram

Ethelmackay_ added:

"The saddest day in Mzansi, losing such a young, talented actor. It is so unbelievable."

ApheleleJody paid tribute to Mpho Sebeng:

"You lived, you laughed, and you loved!!! Now take a bow, King Mpho Sebeng. May you rest in peace."

Mzansi actress, Flo Masebe, posted:

"What a fine young man. What a talent. What a dedicated thespian. Sending love and prayers to the Sebeng family and all Mpho's loved ones."

