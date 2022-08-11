Mbalenhle Mavimbela has been rumoured to be pregnant since leaving the hit telenovela The Wife

She recently heightened suspicions with another social media picture post which has gotten many peeps busy trying to spot the belly

Netizens have flooded her comments section, speculating that she is trying to conceal her pregnancy

‘The Wife’ actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela has posted a snap on social media that got Mzansi convinced that she's pregnant. Image: @mbalenhle_m

Source: Instagram

Mbalenhle Mavimbela took to Instagram to share a photo of herself relaxing in the sun while completely focused on the magazine in her hands.

The image in question caused a stir because many internet users insisted they could see her growing belly. They suspected the former The Wife actress was hiding it with the magazine.

On Instagram, Mbalenhle Mavimbela posted the following beautiful snap:

Mbalenhle posted the following stunning picture on Instagram: after being canned from The Wife, Amy peeps theorised it was because she's carrying a child. According to ZAlebs, the character she played, Hlomu, was pregnant during the final season of the hit drama, and fans may have concluded this from her character.

The Wife viewers react to the "baby bump"

@buslaa1 said:

"This gave it away"

@thandomzolo wrote:

"We're definitely baking a bun"

@unathi99 shared:

"Mommy bear u look beautiful"

@neomoselekwa posted:

"Ncooooo,your feet are even swollen ❤️"

@sibulele_mbatyoti commented:

"You’re so gorgeous Mama Bear ❤️"

@praisyparis added:

"It's the glow for me ❤️"

Source: Briefly News