Ntsiki Mazwai has been the latest public figure to share her grief over music icon Magesh's passing

Ntsiki Mazwai's sweet message was one of many as TKZee topped trending lists on social media

Magesh lost his battle against epilepsy and passed away on 15 August. Ntsiki Mazwai took to her social media to speak about the late kwaito star Magesh.

Ntsiki Mazwai shared her sorrow over Magesh's death after a chronic illness. Image: Instagram/@ntsikimazwai/ Facebook/TKZee

Source: UGC

Social media personality Ntsiki Mazwai is one of many people who were saddened to hear about Magesh's death. Ntsiki Mazwai added to the many tweets dedicated to Magesh.

Ntsiki Mazwai expresses love for Magesh

Ntsiki's responded to a tweet announcing Magesh's death. She said in the post:

"Oh no guys he was my fave in the band."

The poet turned controversial social commentator was joined by many others who honoured Magesh using his trending hashtag #RIPMagesh. Fans of the late singer honoured his memory by sharing their condolences on the artist's passing.

@bravophugeni commented:

"Magesh was a lyrical beast ️#RIPMagesh."

@alfavina commented:

"Go lla phalafala straight. Deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Tshabalala family, relatives and friends. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPMagesh."

@Kabeloo_Klaas commented:

"I remember @podcastwithmacg and @Solphendukaa were planning to have an interview with him to complete the @tkzeebandtrio circle #RIPmagesh."

@loveric3000 commented:

"It breaks my heart to know that we will never get that #podcastandchillwithmacg interview because you are now gone. #RIPMagesh You came you rapped and you conquered. "Guz Luv 4 life uhlal' wazi" TKZee for life "

Source: Briefly News