Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says he will win the CAF Champions League trophy in his career

Mokwena will coach Sundowns in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Esperance on Friday, 26 April 2024, where he will need to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat

Fans back Mokwena to deliver the trophy to Pretoria after an impressive season with Masandawana

Rhulani Mokwena believes he will win the CAF Champions League title in his career. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says he will deliver the CAF Champions League trophy to Pretoria during his career.

Mokwena has a chance this season, but first, Sundowns must overcome a 1-0 deficit in the second-leg semi-final against the defensively-strong Esperance on Friday, 26 April 2024.

Rhulani Mokwena asks for time

Mokwena speaks to the media ahead of the Esperance match in the tweet below:

Speaking to iDiski Times, Mokwena, who amazed fans with his fashion sense, said that previous coach Pitso Mosimane took eight years to win the title, but he will not take that long.

Mokwena said:

“I’m 100% sure it’s going to happen. Is it going to be easy? No, it’s not going to be easy. Is it going to be win, win, win all the time? No, it’s not. Is it going to be pretty football and play well all the time? No, it’s not going to be pretty football all the time – but we will get there."

Fans back Mokwena to deliver continental success

Local football fans took to social media to support Mokwena as they believe the coach can succeed in the CAF Champions League.

Sinazo Siyamthanda backs the Downs:

"I'm a Khosi fan, good luck bafethu. Bring it home."

Thabiso Lebeko sasy Mokwena will win it:

"This is your year coach. You will definitely win it. My heart is still bitter because we didn't give you enough chance at Pirates."

Greezy Smuggie thinks Mokwena has conceded defeat:

"He has already made peace with the fact that he's already out of the Champions League."

SåļīWă Jř makes a prediction:

"Sundowns is going to the final #hatersgunnahate."

Jack Sentu Silwana is confident:

"You gonna win it now. I have faith in my coach."

