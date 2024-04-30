Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi has apologised after showing a middle finger to SupeSport United defender Lyle Lakay during the PSL clash on Saturday, 27 April 2024

Lakay has accepted the apology, saying it was all in the heat of the moment as the Amakhosi won the match 2-1

Local fans took to social media to blast the 18-year-old Vilakazi, who signed a senior contract with Chiefs this month

SuperSport United defender Lyle Lakay has accepted Mfundo Vilakazi's apology for showing him the middle finger. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC / SuperSport United

SuperSport United defender Lyle Lakay said Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi apologised after his rude gesture during Amakhosi's 2-1 victory on Saturday, 27 April 2024.

The Amakhosi youngster, who signed a senior contact in April, showed a middle finger to Lakay, but the defender had already forgotten about the incident.

Lyle Lakay accepts Mfundo Vilakazi's apology

Vilakazi apologised to Lakay, according to the tweet below:

After the incident, Lakay said via Twitter (X) that he spoke with Vilakazi, and it is all water under the bridge.

Lakay said:

"It’s part of the game when emotions are high. He’s a good kid.”

The victory over SuperSport can as a relief to Chiefs after they suffered three successive PSL defeats and failed to score since Saturday, 9 March.

Fans blast Vilakazi

While Lakay has forgiven Vilakazi, local football fans did not extend the feeling as they used social media to criticise the 18-year-old and Kaizer Chiefs.

Tshegofatso Tshegofatso was not shocked by the gesture:

"We are not surprised; there's no discipline at Chiefs."

Bernard Kamo Motedi is ashamed:

"First win since his promotion, already behaving this bad... iyooooh."

Nkosiyabo Moyo says Vilakazi must be punished:

"It's too late, boy; what you did is a shame."

Zwelakhe Msimanga says Vilakazi must calm down:

"He's becoming big-headed now. He thinks he has arrived. Very stupid."

Watty Ndhima is not impressed:

"Spoilt brat."

Samkelo Zwane has had limited playing time

As reported by Briefly News, young Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Samkelo Zwane has experienced limited playing this season due to the Amakhosi's struggles on the pitch.

Zwane's agent, Mike Makaab, said he has spoken to Chiefs about Zwane's limited playing time but understands if the club is unwilling to take risks as they seek consistency.

