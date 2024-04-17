Teen sensation Mfundo Vilakazi has signed a senior contract at Kaizer Chiefs after scoring two goals this season

The 18-year-old extended his stay at the Amakhosi till June 2028, and says he wants to repay the faith shown in him

Fans are excited about the signing of the young attacking midfielder and hopes the new coach will utilise the star next season

18-year-old Mfundo Vilakazi sets his sights high after signing a senior contract at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Mfundo Vilakazi is hoping to become the next Kaizer Chiefs star after he signed a senior contract for the Amakhosi.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder already has two goals for the senior side, and has now committed to a longer stay at Chiefs, after signing till June 2028.

Mfundo Vilakazi wants to make his mark

Chiefs announced the signing of Vilakazi on their Twitter (X) page:

Speaking to the Kaizer Chiefs website, the Soweto-born youngster said he dreams of being a star for the club, who will be looking to sign big names next season.

Vilakazi said:

"It has always been my dream from a young age to play for the senior team and represent Kaizer Chiefs. I am looking forward to contributing to the club and paying back the management for believing in my talent. I thank all the supporters who always push me to do better, I promise not to disappoint.”

While Vilakazi adds his name to the squad, Chiefs will be looking for a new mentor after they confirmed current coach Cavin Johnson will return to his role as head of youth development.

Amakhosi fans are excited about Vilakazi

Securing the future of Vilakazi has pleased Chiefs fans, who have been impressed by the 18-year-old after he scored during their 3-2 defeat in the Soweto Derby on Saturday, 9 March 2024.

Sheleni Digger thinks Vilakazi must start:

"He must start against Richards Bay and let him do his thing. Give him free role."

Modise Pholoholo is happy to see young talent:

"Chiefs development is feeding the Senior Team with quality products. There is coherence in Amakhosi and it is apparent."

Sfiso Mthiya hopes the new coach will match Vilakazi's ambitions:

"Now they must hire a coach that will use those players and turn them into big stars."

Tom Magoveni wished Vilakazi luck:

"Congratulations boy, and wishing you the best of luck at Naturenna/Phefenni!!!!"

Emjay MJ Ndina is a fan:

"What a quality he is."

