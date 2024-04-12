Former Kaizer Chiefs boss Mushin Ertugral says Itumeleng Khune was close to joining Turkish side Sivasspor before the 2010 World Cup

Ertugral, who gave Khune his debut in 2004, was hindered by his height and his desire to keep the number one jersey for Bafana

Local football fans say Khune made the right move, as he would have wasted away on the bench at the Turkish club

Former Kaizer Chiefs boss said Itumeleng Khune's height kept him from a move to Turkey in 2010. image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Veteran Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was considered by Turkish club Sivasspor in 2010, says former coach Mushin Ertugral.

Ertugral, who worked for the Turkish club then, said the Amakhosi shot-stopper was considered, but the deal did not materialise due to his height and bad timing, the deal did not materialise.

Mushin Ertugral said Itumeleng Khune was admired by Turkish club

Ertugral speaks about Khune's failed move to Turkey in the tweet below:

Speaking to iDiksi Times, Ertugral said Khune, whose contract at Chiefs expires in June 2024, was considered by Sivasspor along with winger Siphiwe Tshabalala.

Ertugral said:

"Itu was a bit unlucky on the height. So, this is genetics. If he had been one head taller, he would have played in England or Germany. And so people were saying that Shabba and Itu didn’t have opportunities – no, they had opportunities to go; they would have played in the Turkish Premier League. Unfortunately, at the time, the World Cup came between.”

Recently, Ertugral, who coached Khune at Chiefs, said the Soweto club had to protect the goalkeeper better after he was suspended for coming drunk to training in 2023.

Khune is a fan favourite

Since his debut in 2004, Khune has become a popular figure in the South African football landscape, and fans feel that if he had moved to Turkey, he would have wasted away on the bench.

Daniel Mthabela is a big fan:

"A Role Model to all Goalkeepers in PSL."

Mncedisi Ngcwabe says it was right not to move to Europe:

"It's because he didn't want to destroy his career by sitting on the bench. While he was the number one goalkeeper of Chiefs and Bafana Bafana."

Superga Mohlakeng says it was his height:

"His height was the real problem."

Lekgele Mapoe praised Khune:

"It was not easy scoring against him in his prime. Plus a good defense."

Ikanyeng T-Junior Segonyane asked if his height was the issue:

"Is not because he was too short?"

Itumeleng Khune lands TV job

As reported by Briefly News, while serving his suspension for Kaizer Chiefs, Itumeleng Khune landed an analyst job for the SABC.

The veteran goalkeeper could become a full-time analyst as he nears the end of his Kaizer Chiefs contract in June 2024.

