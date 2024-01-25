There was a light at the end of the tunnel for Itumeleng Khune following his suspension at Kaizer Chiefs

The former Captain, Itumeleng Khune, has landed a job at SABC Sports as a soccer analyst

Itumeleng Khune shared pictures from his debut, and he penned a letter of gratitude to the broadcaster

Itumeleng Khune has been suspended from Kaizer Chiefs. Image: @itukhune32

Source: Instagram

Soccer star Itumeleng Khune is the new sports presenter at SABC Sports. The goalie has already made his debut, and fans are excited about his new venture.

Khune lands a job at SABC

Former Kaizer Chiefs Captain Itumeleng Khune has a new job at SABC Sports as a soccer analyst. The goalie has started his duties at the much-loved sports show and is ecstatic about his new role.

Khune shared pictures from his debut and penned a letter of gratitude to the broadcaster and his new colleagues.

In one post, he posed alongside Steve Kompela, Doctor Khumalo, Andile Dlamini and Thabo Senong.

"I’m truly honoured and humbled! LEGENDARY."

He also shared another photo of him in action.

Itumeleng Khune suspended from Kaizer Chiefs

Khune faced suspension at Kaizer Chiefs after he allegedly arrived intoxicated for practice. After thorough investigation, the soccer club decided to part ways with Khune and demoted him.

Kaizer Chiefs shared a statement on their X page on Thursday, 7 December 2023:

"At the conclusion of the Club’s rigorous disciplinary processes last week, the committee has taken stern action and decided that Itumeleng Khune should be temporarily separated from the team until certain conditions have been fulfilled."

The club emphasised the importance of keeping a clean image and discipline being one of their priorities. The team offered him support to ensure his personal growth. Should he complete that, he might return to the team.

"Once he has completed the required programmes and met the set expectations, he will be welcomed back into the team."

Fans congratulate Khune

Soccer fans are excited to see Khune in action and getting a job following his suspension.

noko.mathobela.16:

"The legend at work. Haters are definitely sweating."

thamishoba:

"You're destined for great things, and you have an eye to serve with your Gift, that I believe you've been diong all over the years, it's not a chance, you're esually reaping the result."

solomonsidney7:

"Itu, this is not a favour you deserve it; you served South Africa well... And us KC fans."

tokoloho_lesole:

"You are a legend…we are not all Kaizer Chiefs fans, but you are a legend in our game."

