Phalaphala FM presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi, known as Rampsie, has tragically passed away after a brief illness

His unexpected death has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and colleagues expressing shock

Rampsie's impact on the media industry, especially through his sports show, is remembered fondly by those who knew and admired him

The South African media industry is reeling following the untimely death of Phalaphala FM presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi, popularly known as Rampsie.

Mzansi has shared heartwarming tributes following Rampsie's death. Image: @SABC

Source: Instagram

Rampsie's death confirmed

According to Zimoja, the national broadcaster, SABC issued a statement on social media confirming Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi's passing. The statement noted that the Zwa Mitambo presenter passed away after a short illness. Part of the statement read:

"It is with heavy hearts the passing of its presenter, Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi, who passed away on Sunday 7 January 2024, after a short illness."

Mzansi mourns Rampsie's untimely passing

Social media has been awash with heartwarming tributes from fans and industry colleagues. Many noted that the media personality's death came as a shock to them.

@Sello_Cnyolo said:

"This is so sad Rest In Eternal Peace Rampsie."

@humbleMan24_II commented:

"One death is a tragedy; may his soul rest In perfect peace. The Sports show will never be the same, now and again forever. God's will "

@Nndivhalen80 added:

"I can't believe this... . I love his show man... May his soul rest in power."

@MathewsMpete noted:

"Condolences to the family & friends of @Phalaphala Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampsie Rampfumedzi. Just had an interview with him on Wednesday, and today got the terrible news. Condolences to all Phalaphala FM sports dept and @SABC_Sport. May his soul RIP."

Kenny Makweng’s family asks for privacy amidst his critical health condition

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that singer Kenny Makweng's family has finally sent out a statement concerning the health of the gospel star.

Kennymak Productions sent out a statement where they informed Kenny Makweng's supporters of his critical health condition. They further asked for privacy as they united as a family to pray for the Gospel singing sensation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News