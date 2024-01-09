A new reality TV show featuring the widows of late stars, including Lerato Sengadi, Mpho Tshabalala, and Sikelelo Sishuba, is set to launch

Social media users are questioning the relevance of the featured women

Some fans suggested other potential cast members like Sfiso Ncwane's widow, Ayanda Ncwane

The South African reality TV industry is booming and fans are here for it. Social media users have reacted to the news of another upcoming show featuring the widows of some late stars.

Mandoza, HHP and Menzi Ngubane’s widows to star in a new reality show. Image: @mphotshabalala3 and @leratolicious1

Source: Instagram

New reality show announced

Mzansi has seen reality shows about sangomas, slay queens, footballers' ex-wives and more. The announcement of another show received mixed reactions from viewers.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, a new reality TV show about the widows of late South African stars is on the cards. Per the details shared on Mphela's X page, the show will feature Lerato Sengadi, Sikelelo Sishuba and Mpho Tshabalala. He said:

"Lerato Sengadi and Mpho Tshabalala in new reality show. The pair are part of new show about entertainment industry widows. The widows of Mandoza and HHP are joined on the show by actor Menzi Ngubane’s widow, Sikelelo Sishuba.

"Details of the show are still mum, but there is a fourth cast member I wasn’t able to confirm."

Mzansi weighs in on new reality TV show

Social media users were . Some said the ladies mentioned had nothing interesting to offer. Others noted that the producers should cast Sfiso Ncwane's widow Ayanda Ncwane.

@Mashimane_ said:

"Funny babes wodumo was also called to be part of the show and she declined im glad she did."

@Angibuthinti wrote:

"Ay, weren't Lerato and HHP already seeing other people? She had to be declared by a court to be a widow. What happened to the guy she was seeing?"

@officialshlelo added:

"Since when they were famous cause we knew their partners not them."

@Tumi_MissLekay commented:

"Taba ya Lerato yone e tsosa diletseng. But court declared her as the wife, re tlareng? ‍♀️ That time she had moved on. But yah, indaba zabantu."

@flowerbomb34885 said:

"Anything to stay relevant, right Lerato"

