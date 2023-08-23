Boldly shooting her shot, she became a footballer's wife in a heartwarming TikTok journey

From nervous plane boarding to elevator selfies, this TikTok video captures their unexpected love story

Viewers swoon over this modern fairy tale, celebrating risks and romance in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

In the age of modern romance, one TikTok video is captivating viewers with the heartwarming journey of a woman who boldly shot her shot and ended up as a footballer's wife.

This woman went after her man and now she is the wifey of a footballer and loving it. Image: TikTok / @reitumetseee8

Source: TikTok

This TikTok video nelebrates a modern love story andreminds us that taking risks and embracing opportunities can lead to incredible and unexpected journeys.

TikTok video shows how woman shot her shot and scored

The video, posted by user @reitumetseee8, shows ttheincredible jjourneyto find love – she went from an ordinary babe to the dazzling world of ffootball'sfootballer'sbae.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video begins with the woman nervously boarding a plane, clearly excited but anxious about what lies ahead. As the video unfolds, viewers get a glimpse of her life with her footballer partner. It then shows her attending football matches, adorable elevator selfies, and heartwarming moments they have shared.

Take a look:

Social media are all about this love story

Seeing this cute leap of faith, people took to the comment section, swooning over the rom-com-worthy love story.

Read some of the comments below:

@soccerlover23:

"This is like a real-life fairy tale! ♀️⚽️"

@selfie_enthusiast:

"Okay, but can we talk about those elevator selfies? Pure genius! "

@romanticdreamer:

"Who says shooting your shot doesn't work? ❤️"

@traveljunkie87:

"From that plane to jet-setting romance! ✈️"

@heartwarmingtales:

"They define relationship goals! "

@smilesandgoals:

"Those elevator selfies, though! "

@hopelessromantic:

"I need a love story like this! "

Soldier Finds Love With Man 8 Years Her Juniwoman'ses Single Ladies Hope After Sharing Fairytale Love Story

A woman went through the most before finally settling down with her husband. She found love unexpectedly at work and with a younger man.

Twitter users reacted to reading the story and people were split. Some peeps found their story endearing while others cracked jokes about them meeting in the military.

@hatiperi_wacho shared a thread about one woman's perfect love story. The female soldier said she was deployed to the Middle East and was scared until she met the love of her life. The post detailed that the lady went through a breakup and then was sent to war.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News