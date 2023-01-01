Lionel Messi’s spouse has set the internet ablaze once again with the cutest family photo of herself, her hubby, and their three little boys

The family looked super happy and seemed like they were enjoying their time together on the snap Antonela Roccuzzo shared online

Social media users wished the Messi family well and admired how adorable they looked together with smiles all around

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, posted a pic of her happy family ringing in the new year together looking happier than ever.

Messi’s wife posted a cute snap as the loving family rang in the new year. Image: antonelaroccuzzo.

Source: Instagram

The year 2022 was a big one for Messi and his family, with Argentina winning the World Cup on 18 December 2022 in Qatar with the 35-year-old at the helm as captain.

Briefly News previously wrote about Roccuzzo sharing a cute family photo on Christmas with Messi and their three boys, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, as they all stood in front of a glittering Christmas tree.

In the loving momma’s latest Instagram post, she wished online peeps well for 2023.

Social media users loved the pic and wished the Messi family well for the new year.

Here is the post and top reactions from Insta peeps:

Bikinisguadalupecid loved the adorable family picture:

“The cutest family.”

Anaantic wished the Messi family well:

“Happy new year, family.”

Perottijesica joked:

“They are beautiful. Adopt me.”

Juancruzalt remarked:

“Long live love, family, and monogamy.”

Santimaniglia reacted:

“When you are a world champion, you dress as you want.”

Shoheipensante admired the footballer:

“Messi is the greatest athlete of all time.”

Daezorrillam sweetly said:

“The captain's happy, we're all happy!”

Source: Briefly News