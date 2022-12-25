Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has sent the internet into a frenzy after posting pictures of her family enjoying Christmas together

This comes exactly one week after Argentina beat France in an epic World Cup final on Sunday, 18 December 2022

Roccuzzo, Messi and their three adorable little boys looked incredibly delighted as they posed in front of a Christmas tree

Lionel Messi’s wife has posted the sweetest pic of her little family enjoying Christmas together and posing in front of a huge festive tree.

Lionel Messi and his spouse, Antonela Roccuzzo had the time of their lives with their three sons. Image: antonelaroccuzzo.

Source: Instagram

Argentina beat France only one week ago on 18 December 2022 in the final of the FIFA World Cup, which saw Messi lifting the trophy for the first time in his career.

Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro looked so happy together in the picture that the loving mom posted on Instagram.

Antonela’s post has garnered over six million likes thus far, with the caption reading:

“Feliz Navidad (Merry Christmas).”

Many Messi fans, who are still reeling from Sunday’s exciting match, sent the family kind well-wishes.

Here is the post and top reactions from Insta peeps:

Annkathrin said:

“Merry Christmas.”

Connieballarini added:

“Merry Christmas. We love them.”

Bikinisguadalupecid wrote:

“Beautiful family.”

Natijota commented:

“Merry Christmas, world champions!”

sonny_catalin asked:

“Antonela, may your family live long, but who put that star so high that you can't reach it?”

Noecalo left the family a lovely message:

“God bless the family, always. Congratulations.”

mk.harsh_ remarked:

“Merry Christmas. May God bless you, and your sweet family.”

Ndavi Nokeri posts cute Christmas photos, wishes peeps well for the holidays: “Spread the love”

In a related story by Briefly News, Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, has once again amazed netizens with her great beauty after posting gorgeous snaps online.

The 23-year-old wished peeps well for Christmas and encouraged them to spread joy and hope to those around them on the special day.

Social media users loved her photographs and wished the beauty queen well for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant taking plan on 14 January 2023.

Mzansi netizens hope Ndavi will bring the crown back to South Africa.

Source: Briefly News