Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, has once again amazed netizens with her great beauty after posting gorgeous snaps online

The 23-year-old wished peeps well for Christmas and encouraged them to spread joy and hope to those around them

Social media users loved her photographs and wished the beauty queen well for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant taking plan in January

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ndavi Nokeri had social media users in their feels after posting gorgeous pictures, wishing a merry Christmas to all those celebrating the holiday.

Ndavi Nokeri wished peeps well for Christmas. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

The 2022 Miss SA looked lovely and festive in her snaps and encouraged online peeps to spread joy on this special day.

The beauty queen’s Instagram post read:

“Merry Christmas, everybody! Wishing you all a day full of joy and love. Spread the love wherever you can today.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users complimented the Limpopo-born beauty and wished her well for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant on 14 January 2023.

Here is the post and some of the top reactions from Instagram peeps wishing Ndavi well:

Micaelamclean complimented her:

“Face of a Miss Universe. Merry Christmas.”

Cleolakunene said:

“Blessed Christmas, darling. May God’s grace continue to light a path of prosperity for you.”

bellominted00 wrote:

“I won't be surprised if she wins Miss Universe.”

ndumi_20 wished her well:

“Merry Christmas, Miss Universe 2022.”

urlander_janya wrote:

“Your face alone is a gift for this Christmas.”

dandelion_nutee_ reacted:

“I just love you, Tsonga queen. Merry Christmas, you gorgeous masterpiece!”

boikyy_pulela remarked:

“You are such a beauty.”

Missesfandom shared:

“Merry Christmas, queen.”

Sechabamohlolo left her a sweet message:

“Best wishes for a joyous Christmas filled with love, happiness and prosperity to you and yours.”

Ndavi Nokeri shares vacation clip online rocking Panama hat and white trousers, Mzansi peeps send love

In a related story by Briefly News, Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, enjoyed a bit of a breather and shared a video from her vacation on social media.

The 23-year-old looked cool as a cucumber, wearing neutral colours, a Panama hat, trousers and shades, with her outfit exuding holiday vibes.

Social media users loved her snaps and complimented her beauty in the comment section of her Instagram post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News